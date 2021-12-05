Murray: Make time stop this Christmas season

I love it when past students of mine keep in touch with me. Whether they send a quick little message on Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram, it makes me feel good to connect with them. One past college student of mine, Leah, is so great about sending links to articles she knows I’d love, memes about our shared favorite season (winter), favorite TV series ("Schitt’s Creek"), or anything related to dogs for me/cats for her.

She just asked if I’d seen "tick, tick … BOOM!" (the movie based on the autobiographical musical by the playwright/composer, Jonathan Larson…who later wrote/composed the musical, "Rent."). After I watched it, we discussed it via Messenger. A comment of hers will stick with me forever. She told me, “Time seemed to stop as I watched it.”

I couldn’t describe my feelings any better if I tried. As I watched the movie, I laughed, I cried, and I found myself audibly gasping and noticing that my mouth was hanging open with my jaw dropped long after certain scenes were over. I indeed lost all sense of place and time … and that is quite something to say with a houseful of dogs and a mind full of various voices that inhabit most writers’ brains, forcing them to pick and choose which ones to pay attention to most of the time.

I know I can’t be alone in this. We all have an inner monologue. It’s that voice telling us to suck in our stomach as we round the corner in the grocery store, bumping into someone we haven’t seen in years. It’s that voice asking us if we really NEED that plate of seconds or thirds at our family’s holiday gathering. It’s that voice warning us NOT to say something we might later regret.

Come to think of it … I wish MORE people would listen to the voices in their heads.

It takes a lot to quell the racing thoughts and those louder-than-life voices, but when we find that THING, that glorious piece of music or book or movie or sporting event, time stands still and we are somehow changed for the better. If you haven’t experienced this, you need to. Pick up a book. Watch a show that someone else highly recommends. Dust off your piano and use it for something besides a place to display holiday decorations. There’s something out there for everyone to stop time for a while.

At this time of year, two things are necessary for me to make the clock go just a little bit slower. I NEED Christmas music and a LOT of it. Every year, I love listening to my favorites to take me back in time, and I also love discovering new favorites that I will sing “on repeat” to the utter delight/despair of my poor husband. Wham’s “Last Christmas” reminds me of my first job as a manager trainee in a clothing store, where I worked countless hours during the Christmas season. It wasn’t necessarily a fantastic memory, but looking back at that time of my life reminds me of newly found independence … both a pleasure and a pain.

A strange but satisfying new favorite Christmas song is “Candy Cane Lane” by Sia, which I couldn’t stop playing last year. Honestly, I still don’t even know all the words. I just like harmonizing with the backup singers and trying to replicate Sia’s uniquely raspy back-of-the-throat voice. Time stops when I hear this fun song.

Finally, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” and Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” (or really ANYTHING that comes out of Bublé’s mouth) will make me forget about my troubles and halt time for just a few minutes. Of course, I’m listening to those songs now as I type this column … and time stopped for so long that I can’t remember my second “necessary thing” for Christmas.

What stops time for you? Watch "tick, tick…BOOM!" Listen to Bublé’s new Christmas song, “The Christmas Sweater,” or read my favorite Christmas book, "The Christmas Tree," by Julie Salamon.

And notice that your past students have now become your present teachers.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

