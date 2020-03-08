Murray: Lessons learned from 'being' another person a while

Along with the rest of the cast of our community theater’s production of Neil Simon’s “The Gingerbread Lady,” I just finished a successful nine-show run. It’s times like these where I don’t know if I’ll breathe a sigh of relief or mourn the part of me that “became” another person for about two months.

In this case, I am doing a bit of both. Never have I undertaken such a huge and demanding role in all my years of acting. I played the role of Evy Meara, a washed-up singer who just got out of rehab for a severe problem with alcohol. The story centers around Evy and her relationships with her two “misfit” friends, Toby, a seemingly perfect specimen of a human being who has problems of her own, and Jimmy, a gay out-of-work actor who has been Evy’s confidant for years. Polly, Evy’s 17-year-old daughter suddenly wants to move in with Evy after she thinks her mother has gotten her life under control. Two other characters, a delivery boy who flirts mercilessly with Evy, and Evy’s ex-boyfriend, Lou, an unemployed musician, also play a huge part in showing Evy’s character to the audience.

Yes, this is Neil Simon, and of course it’s funny in so many parts of the story. It is also REAL, and the roller coaster of a story took audiences on a journey into seeing that there is more to everyone than what appears on the surface.