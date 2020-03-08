Murray: Lessons learned from 'being' another person a while

Along with the rest of the cast of our community theater’s production of Neil Simon’s “The Gingerbread Lady,” I just finished a successful nine-show run. It’s times like these where I don’t know if I’ll breathe a sigh of relief or mourn the part of me that “became” another person for about two months.
In this case, I am doing a bit of both. Never have I undertaken such a huge and demanding role in all my years of acting. I played the role of Evy Meara, a washed-up singer who just got out of rehab for a severe problem with alcohol. The story centers around Evy and her relationships with her two “misfit” friends, Toby, a seemingly perfect specimen of a human being who has problems of her own, and Jimmy, a gay out-of-work actor who has been Evy’s confidant for years. Polly, Evy’s 17-year-old daughter suddenly wants to move in with Evy after she thinks her mother has gotten her life under control. Two other characters, a delivery boy who flirts mercilessly with Evy, and Evy’s ex-boyfriend, Lou, an unemployed musician, also play a huge part in showing Evy’s character to the audience.
Yes, this is Neil Simon, and of course it’s funny in so many parts of the story. It is also REAL, and the roller coaster of a story took audiences on a journey into seeing that there is more to everyone than what appears on the surface.
Isn’t that the truth in real life as well? So many times we look at others and think their life must be perfect, and then we turn inward and wonder just what is wrong with us because our own life will never be that perfect. It turns out everyone has something. Maybe we struggle with an eating disorder or a problem with alcohol. Maybe we have health problems that don’t necessarily SHOW on the outside. Maybe we have emotional problems within our family and our smiles hide the pain we have inside. No one knows what each other is secretly going through.
The reason I grew to love being Evy is that she became a part of me the more I grew to “know” her. I’ve never been an alcoholic and grew up in a household where I may have seen my dad drink one 6-pack of beer over the course of my 18 years at home … and only on a blistering hot summer day after mowing the lawn. My mom’s strongest drink of choice was … and still is … an ice cold caffeine-free Pepsi. I certainly didn’t have alcoholic role models from my youth from which to pull when I was becoming Evy.
I’m also a mom of two sons in real life, and Evy had to deal with a teen-aged daughter. This was another part of me I had to “add” to my understanding and portrayal. Maybe daughters aren’t that different from sons … but anyone who has only sons will never know.
Audience members told me I “played a good drunk” and was REAL in my portrayal of this troubled multi-faceted character. I liked to bug my mom and tell people I used her as my role model for this character. She was less than thrilled but knows that I kid around more than the average person … and especially where she is concerned. I guess daughters of any age can still be a bit of a pain!
I think the compliments of being REAL stick with me the most. More than anything, I aim to BECOME the character onstage and have people forget about who I am over the course of the play. That is pretty difficult to just walk away from after the set has been struck and the play has become a memory.
Parts of every character I’ve ever played are still floating around inside me, and for that, I’m so very thankful. I feel like I’ve developed so many different perspectives on life because of this. I can begin to see where a troubled person has many redeeming qualities. I can see where people who are laughing on the outside may be crying deep down inside. I can see the significance of “becoming” another person onstage to share whatever each audience member may be needing at that moment.
Although it’s time to let Evy go, I won’t ever forget her. She taught me to face my fears and do it anyway … and to remember that no matter what a person’s appearance … or words or actions … everyone has something. “Show me a little tenderness; I’ll show you a terrific person,” Evy said amidst her mistakes. Isn’t that what we all need right now?
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.