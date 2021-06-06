Murray: Ice cream makes everything better

Do you ever suddenly flashback immediately to a point in your childhood when you come across a certain sight, smell or feeling? Of course you do, and you probably tell your significant other about it so much that he or she can relay the story almost verbatim.

I find myself on the East Coast at least once daily…which is quite a feat when I don’t even have to leave northern Iowa to do so. All I have to do is walk by one of my favorite areas and there’s something about the pine trees, the shady area and a primitive wooden fence that gives me an instant feeling of being back at my aunt and uncle’s cabin by the beach on Buzzard’s Bay in Cape Cod, MA.

Honestly, I don’t even know why this woodsy scent reminds me of being near the ocean, but this is my memory, and I’m sticking to it. If my recollection is at all accurate, I remember driving down a winding road lined with pine trees that smelled like Heaven to get to the cabin, which was light yellow and had a big sign sporting the name “Camp Theodosia.” Now…it wasn’t a camp, and I have no idea who Theodosia was, but once I saw that place, I knew I was in for at least a week of fun.