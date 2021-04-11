Murray: I hope my descendants tell stories about me

We all need that one person in our corner … the one who pushes us, the one who is behind us all the way, the one who believes in us when we might not even believe in ourselves. That person, for me, is my husband.

As we were almost at the end of our morning walk today, it felt more like winter than the spring day it was … and so windy that it felt like at any moment in time, we could be lifted into the air like Mary Poppins holding her umbrella. Since we had started off a little later than usual, we were going to end up walking just under 3 miles instead of just over. My husband had to quit to get ready for work, but I contemplated going on to get a little more exercise, although the windy frigid weather had about taken it out of me already.

“I’m going to quit when you do,” I informed my walking partner.

“Nah, you can do it!” was his answer. “Someday you’ll be telling our grandchildren…” and then he switched into his old lady voice, “…I remember the day that your grandpa quit walking early, but I persevered!” He added under his breath in his old man voice, “But I had to go to work!” And then the old lady voice returned, not missing a beat, “Yes, I persevered, but your grandpa didn’t. Persevere!”