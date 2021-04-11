Murray: I hope my descendants tell stories about me

We all need that one person in our corner … the one who pushes us, the one who is behind us all the way, the one who believes in us when we might not even believe in ourselves. That person, for me, is my husband.
As we were almost at the end of our morning walk today, it felt more like winter than the spring day it was … and so windy that it felt like at any moment in time, we could be lifted into the air like Mary Poppins holding her umbrella. Since we had started off a little later than usual, we were going to end up walking just under 3 miles instead of just over. My husband had to quit to get ready for work, but I contemplated going on to get a little more exercise, although the windy frigid weather had about taken it out of me already.
“I’m going to quit when you do,” I informed my walking partner.
“Nah, you can do it!” was his answer. “Someday you’ll be telling our grandchildren…” and then he switched into his old lady voice, “…I remember the day that your grandpa quit walking early, but I persevered!” He added under his breath in his old man voice, “But I had to go to work!” And then the old lady voice returned, not missing a beat, “Yes, I persevered, but your grandpa didn’t. Persevere!”
This is the kind of conversation we have on our walks. Daily. You just never know what this man is going to come up with. I played his game. I continued in my little kid voice, “What’s ‘persevere,’ Grandma?” And then my old lady voice, “Persevere? Why, it’s ME! To ‘persevere’ means to be like ME!”
My walking partner apparently wasn’t done with his act. The old man voice added, “Yes. Like your grandma…and Hillary. Just like the T-shirt!”
“Wait. What?” I asked, suddenly breaking out of ALL of my characters.
“You know, like the T-shirt,” my husband answered.
“Oh…you mean, ‘Nevertheless, she PERSISTED,” I said.
“Yeah, yeah,” was the comeback I so often receive.
He turned into our driveway and bid me adieu as I nevertheless PERSEVERED on down the road for another 1.5 miles.
This conversation kept replaying in my head as I happily jaunted on my solo walk, braving the cold wind that caused tears to run down my cheeks. I thought about the times this soulmate of mine supported me, looked at me like he was witnessing a miracle, and truly urged me to go on when I didn’t believe I could.
And then I thought about the women in my family, the ones who also nevertheless persevered. I wish I could talk to both of my grandmas to ask them what they did to keep going. I know just enough about them to surmise that they had more to persevere through than I do in my life.
And then there’s my mom. The cheerleader of the family and the Energizer Bunny who never seemed to wear out, she took care of my dad through thick and thin…and especially through his years of suffering from the debilitating symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. I’ll never forget how Dad looked at her in his final months. His eyes lit up when she entered the room, and he told me, “Always remember that your mother is the strongest woman I know.”
After Dad died, Mom’s body told her she had been forgetting to take care of it and all of a sudden, her hips/joints/you name it flared up and caused a lifetime of health issues all at once. She persevered through things she never dreamed she’d have to face…and she still is persevering, living for this fall when her two oldest grandsons each have weddings. Sometimes she doesn’t feel much like smiling these days, but get her talking about her four grandchildren, and the smiles help her get through a lot of the pain.
The women in my family are strong ones. They persevere. No matter what. They dig down deep inside when they feel they can’t go on and find that little spark that carries them as far as they can go.
Someday, I hope my children and grandchildren tell stories of me. No matter what, I hope they remember that nevertheless, I persevered. And hopefully, when they tell those stories, they even use my old lady voice…or my husband’s.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.