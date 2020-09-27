Murray: How to survive a pandemic

How have you been handling the stress of our weird world situation (aka The Pandemic) these days? In such an unprecedented time, just making it through the day at times seems to be enough. I’d like to say I’m one of those people who learned how to speak a different language, lost 30 pounds, or started an exciting online business. Instead, I have a few more flowers in and around my deck; I’ve read a few more books, and I’ve spent entirely too long bookmarking a plethora of places I want to go and stay while looking at the Airbnb app on my phone.
I’ve watched too many shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime; I’ve eaten too much butter; I’ve pounded my “mad song” on my piano when no one was around to know that I was mad.
I’ve sworn more than I ever have in my life; I’ve yelled at my dogs for simply wanting to be too close to me, and I’ve grown out of love for our poor little Cavachon, whose sneaky escapades have been slowly making me crazy.
I’ve wondered about what my purpose in life is; I’ve bothered my family about their propensity to relax too much when I’m unable to; I’ve called my mom to bother her with my problems when really she has enough of her own.
I’ve spent FAR too much time on my phone, searching for something and never quite knowing just what it is I’m looking for. In the same vein, I’ve become a social recluse (as most of us have) … and I’ve discovered I sort of LIKE my life this way. I’ve questioned my talents that I used to have before COVID-19, and I’ve wondered if I still have them somewhere deep inside of me.
I’ve let my sleep habits go wild, falling asleep in a favorite chair in the evening, and then waking up to go to bed, the act of which energizes me completely and causes me to check my phone/read a book/search Trulia and Zillow for houses in faraway places until I hear birds chirping outside and figure 5 a.m. is a pretty good time to “go to bed for the evening.” I’ve berated myself for letting my sleeping patterns suffer. I’ve watched stupid shows like “The Tiger King” and felt my brain cells die at an astonishing rate for doing so.
On the other hand, I’ve connected more with friends and family on social media. I’ve spent more time with my mom (after quarantining and always wearing masks and social distancing). I’ve bugged my sons more than usual and they still seem to love me.
I’ve gone on more pointless drives with my husband, just to escape my house, and I’ve loved the extra one-on-one time in the car with him. I’ve gone on walks with him (before the heat and humidity of the summer hit with a vengeance) and I’ve discovered I really have a talent in choosing the right life partner. I’ve thought about playing more board games with my husband, and someday, when I REALLY have nothing to do, we’ll play that game of backgammon I’ve been proposing.
I’ve written more letters by hand and discovered holding a pen should really be considered exercise. I’ve solved technical issues on my computer without throwing it out of the window. I’ve sometimes gotten fully dressed for no reason at all.
I’ve ground my own coffee; I’ve danced when no one was looking; I’ve sung entire concerts in the shower.
I’ve experimented with new shades of makeup, only to remove it at night and bemoan the fact that only my eyes showed above my mask when I quickly ran into Target to pick up a prescription. I’ve taken far too many selfies just to prove to myself someday that I spent the time and energy on looking “normal” during a time in my life when I felt like things were falling apart. I’ve spent time just taking care of myself, polishing my nails and giving myself facials, just because I could.
I’ve gone on a great family vacation to Colorado, the ultimate place to socially distance oneself in the Great Outdoors. I’ve taken too many pictures to document the vacation, and yet I have no regrets. I spent my summer birthday with my favorite people … my tribe, my family, the people who still love me no matter how much I’m unable to relax on a relaxing innertube journey down a beautiful river.
In other words, I’ve spent time surviving. Sometimes I’ve done a poor job of it. Sometimes I’ve been ashamed by my lack of productivity. Sometimes I’ve even worried myself about turning into the reclusive writer I always pictured myself becoming.
On the other hand, there was no guidebook for our pandemic survival. All of us are making it up as we go. Be kind to yourself. Let yourself do what you need to do to stay a little “normal.” Go ahead … eat the butter … and if it makes you feel bad, add a little salt and popcorn to it.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!