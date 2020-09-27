Murray: How to survive a pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How have you been handling the stress of our weird world situation (aka The Pandemic) these days? In such an unprecedented time, just making it through the day at times seems to be enough. I’d like to say I’m one of those people who learned how to speak a different language, lost 30 pounds, or started an exciting online business. Instead, I have a few more flowers in and around my deck; I’ve read a few more books, and I’ve spent entirely too long bookmarking a plethora of places I want to go and stay while looking at the Airbnb app on my phone.

I’ve watched too many shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime; I’ve eaten too much butter; I’ve pounded my “mad song” on my piano when no one was around to know that I was mad.

I’ve sworn more than I ever have in my life; I’ve yelled at my dogs for simply wanting to be too close to me, and I’ve grown out of love for our poor little Cavachon, whose sneaky escapades have been slowly making me crazy.

I’ve wondered about what my purpose in life is; I’ve bothered my family about their propensity to relax too much when I’m unable to; I’ve called my mom to bother her with my problems when really she has enough of her own.