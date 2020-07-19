Murray: Helping kids move cures some wanderlust

I’ve always wondered how my parents could have stayed in ONE house for so many years. I’m beginning to find out. Mom and Dad had plenty of opportunities to “move on” by helping my sister and me with our many moves through the years. College, graduate school, apartments, and houses for both daughters equaled more than enough “moves” for my parents. I bet they were glad they only had two kids.

Lately, I’ve had a taste of what my parents went through with helping me move. My husband and I just helped our older son and his fiancé move from one city to another this past weekend. Of course, we did…it was 90 degrees with humidity hanging in the air and a threat of storms late in the day. (The last move for this couple involved all of us hunkered down in their unfinished basement because of a tornado warning and sirens blasting in their new city, so we take threats of impending bad weather seriously.)

This year’s move went very well, and it’s mainly due to the pre-planning and the talents of the heavy lifters. I can’t begin to tell you how organized my son’s fiancé is. Everything of value was inside boxes, and every piece of furniture that could be taken apart was ready to easily be taken out of the house. (Note that I used the word “easily” here…and also note that I wasn’t the one lifting some of those behemoth pieces.)