Murray: Helping kids move cures some wanderlust

My mom has a cousin whose advice I have taken to heart all my life…until the past couple decades. She says, “If nothing is happening in two years, move on!” Gretchen was a flight attendant in her early years before she met her husband, and then many years later with their five children, she continued to pack up their family and move every few years, living in some of the most exciting and exotic locales. She certainly practiced what she preached.
I’ve interpreted her advice in many ways over my lifetime, sometimes taking the “move on” to mean change locations, change jobs, change boyfriends, or just simply change gears. Although I’ve never been a flight attendant, I’ve always had a similar wanderlust to Gretchen and seemed to change locations every couple years.
Maybe that’s what’s wrong with me lately. I haven’t moved for 17 years. I’ve been in the same house for the time most children are in their entire kindergarten through graduation period of their lives. No wonder I drive my husband crazy with wanting to change the furniture around in the living room. I crave change…and moving…like no one else, and a simple move of a couch and couple chairs even quells my desire.
I always kept a box (or five) packed…just to be ready for my next move. Looking around my house now, you’d think I was ready to move ten years ago. I have way too many boxes stored with…hmm…they probably are stored with SOMETHING, right? Sometimes my writing on the box has been crossed out and “re-appropriated” with a new title. Sometimes that quickly scrawled piece of writing is misleading and the title of “pumps and Thanks” (aka pumpkins and Thanksgiving) is nowhere near the contents of what currently inhabits the box.
I’ve always wondered how my parents could have stayed in ONE house for so many years. I’m beginning to find out. Mom and Dad had plenty of opportunities to “move on” by helping my sister and me with our many moves through the years. College, graduate school, apartments, and houses for both daughters equaled more than enough “moves” for my parents. I bet they were glad they only had two kids.
Lately, I’ve had a taste of what my parents went through with helping me move. My husband and I just helped our older son and his fiancé move from one city to another this past weekend. Of course, we did…it was 90 degrees with humidity hanging in the air and a threat of storms late in the day. (The last move for this couple involved all of us hunkered down in their unfinished basement because of a tornado warning and sirens blasting in their new city, so we take threats of impending bad weather seriously.)
This year’s move went very well, and it’s mainly due to the pre-planning and the talents of the heavy lifters. I can’t begin to tell you how organized my son’s fiancé is. Everything of value was inside boxes, and every piece of furniture that could be taken apart was ready to easily be taken out of the house. (Note that I used the word “easily” here…and also note that I wasn’t the one lifting some of those behemoth pieces.)
Part of my love of moving was satisfied with helping them move. The other part is still restless inside of me, wanting to experience filling new drawers, closets and rooms with my things and discovering new cities and what they have to offer.
There’s nothing like waking up in a new place the day after a move and going through a treasure hunt to find your toothbrush. There’s a sense that you survived the move and adventure still awaits. You look around your new surroundings and feel the thrill of putting this new puzzle together. On the other hand, your body is exhausted and your muscles are screaming and you curse the fact that you’ll probably find the toiletries you’re missing in the box labeled “pumps and Thanks.”
My moving soul won’t have to wait too long for the next opportunity as my younger son moves to his new apartment in a little over a month. Just for fun (and for old time’s sake), I’m going to label a couple of his boxes with obscure names…and pray for no tornado warnings, heat or humidity. And once we get home with two successful moves this summer under our belt, I hope my husband is ready to rearrange yet another room in our house.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!