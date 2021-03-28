Murray: Former getaway dream becomes reality ... sort of

I always yearned to go away for a few days, stay in a hotel by myself and relax. I could sleep when I wanted to, venture out for a bite to eat in a restaurant of my choice, and go to the bathroom with the door open. I could watch mindless TV, read a ton of books, and snack on chocolate and junk food and whatever else my heart desired. I wouldn’t have anyone else to please and I could make all of my own decisions.
When I was a mom with young kids, this was most likely a daily wish. What mom didn’t daydream about a little getaway? A treasured moment involved going to the bathroom without a little voice on the other side of the door, NEEDING something right at the very moment I definitely couldn’t take care of any other need. Oh, to get away for a while…
Did it ever happen? Oh my, no. I didn’t want to miss any of the special moments with my kids, and I felt too guilty about being gone on a short grocery trip, let alone in a different town and overnight!
Now that I’m an Empty Nester, that guilt packed its bags and left the building! Finally, I took action on that wish of over two decades. These words are coming to you straight from my trusty laptop on an awesome desk in my fun hotel room on the 9th floor … in a city almost 3 hours away … and I’m ALL ALONE!
My mom thinks I’m crazy. Driving to another city … staying in a hotel …ALONE … these are two things she never would equate with “fun.” Although I’m MUCH older than I used to be when I had a job that involved travel around four states and countless hotel stays, she still had to preach to me about the dangers of traveling alone. After over half a century of these admonitions about almost everything in life, I’m used to it, and her voice has started to sound a lot like the teacher in the classic Charlie Brown TV shows.
Anyway, I’m here, and my loving husband is at home working and taking care of our three dogs. He understands my need to get away … and since he and our boys went on an ice fishing trip earlier this year, maybe there’s a tiny bit of guilt involved as well.
It’s funny how much things change and how much they stay the same, as the saying goes. I am fulfilling this wish that has been lurking in my brain for quite some time … but I’m not quite “getting away” from everyone. I stopped on the way to have lunch and spend time with our older son, and I’m staying in the city where my younger son goes to college. I can even see his apartment building from my window. As we went through a Starbucks drive-through last night, I did something very out-of-the-ordinary and bought a lemon loaf pastry. I told my son, “It’s okay … I’m on vacation!” He laughed and said, “You’re on vacation … in MY city!”
So … this mom’s wish to get away also involved seeing her two sons and spending time with them. It turns out they are my favorite human beings on the planet … besides my husband, of course. We laughed, we drove around “their” cities, we shopped just enough to find something for each of us, and of course, we ate. Food and boys … always a great combination!
I had forgotten how much I liked the hotel part of my old job that I had in my single days. I love seeing what kind of view I have from my new window on the world. I love hearing the white noise of the fan/heat/air-conditioning. I love the elevators, the different types of keys, the housekeeping people …but most of all, I love the time to do what I want to do.
Sometimes I think as moms, we tend to put everyone else first. After decades of doing that, we might even forget what we were once like before we morphed into our most prized name and job title of all. Isn’t it strange how my going away involved being WITH my boys … the very same ones from whom I used to want to escape?
After a couple days and nights in my little cozy spot on the 9th floor, I can truly say this was worth wishing for during all those sleepless nights and endless noisy days. In fact, I don’t know if I would have enjoyed it as much back then as I do now. Getting a little time off (some of which was WITH my boys -- and checking in as much as possible with my awesome husband) and finding out I’m still the delightfully kooky person I had very nearly lost sight of … well, that is totally worth a little hotel bill and traversing across “dangerous” roads, convenience stores and parking garages.
A few more hours left of my stay, and what are my plans? Hmm…dinner with one son tonight and then again with the other tomorrow. Getting “away” to be together is the best kind of getaway after all.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.