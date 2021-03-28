Murray: Former getaway dream becomes reality ... sort of

I always yearned to go away for a few days, stay in a hotel by myself and relax. I could sleep when I wanted to, venture out for a bite to eat in a restaurant of my choice, and go to the bathroom with the door open. I could watch mindless TV, read a ton of books, and snack on chocolate and junk food and whatever else my heart desired. I wouldn’t have anyone else to please and I could make all of my own decisions.

When I was a mom with young kids, this was most likely a daily wish. What mom didn’t daydream about a little getaway? A treasured moment involved going to the bathroom without a little voice on the other side of the door, NEEDING something right at the very moment I definitely couldn’t take care of any other need. Oh, to get away for a while…

Did it ever happen? Oh my, no. I didn’t want to miss any of the special moments with my kids, and I felt too guilty about being gone on a short grocery trip, let alone in a different town and overnight!

Now that I’m an Empty Nester, that guilt packed its bags and left the building! Finally, I took action on that wish of over two decades. These words are coming to you straight from my trusty laptop on an awesome desk in my fun hotel room on the 9th floor … in a city almost 3 hours away … and I’m ALL ALONE!