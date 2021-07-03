Murray: Food, fun, and favorite memories of the Fourth of July

Independence Day conjures up memories of red, white and blue, parades, fireworks and celebrations with family and friends. Coming off “the COVID year,” this year’s 4th of July is looking to be a special one.
Aren’t they all memorable in some way, though? I remember the not-so-great years just as much as the fantastic ones. Looking back, those “not-so-great” ones actually have some merit … if nothing other than making all of your other memories even brighter.
I suppose my favorite memories of the 4th of July revolve around the ones when our boys were little and we celebrated for days. First, we’d drive over to my hometown around July 2 every year to let the boys ride their bikes in the kids’ parade and have a McDonald’s snack in the town’s Central Park. Next on the agenda was mini golf, bowling and swimming at the public pool when they had a penny dive. (Of course, there’s nothing like finding and keeping pennies you’ve found at the bottom of the pool.)
We celebrated back in our town on July 3 by seeing fireworks at the high school stadium and then doing some sparklers and snakes back at home. We were late to bed that evening, but always had an early start on the 4th to drive back to my hometown for our family’s spot at the annual parade. This spot was about one block away from my childhood home, and if you sat on the front porch, you could see most of the parade. When you have little kids, though, that just wouldn’t do … we had to be up close to see all of the cars and fire engines and tractors and get the “parade loot” that kids couldn’t get enough of … and parents found around Easter in bags in the back of their cupboards. “Our spot” was under a huge tree in the shade and everyone in the parade always mentioned something about how lucky we were to “sit in the air-conditioned section!”
After the parade came a traditional meal of sloppy joes, baked beans, chips, and a table full of other goodies, including my husband’s “Fourth of July brownies,” which are often requested much more than JUST on July 4th. Different years brought different afternoon activities, but at night, more fireworks were on the agenda, and the best times were watching them over the river in my hometown.
Sometimes it was a hassle to get our chairs there early to stake out our claim to “the best seat in the house,” and some years it became extremely difficult getting my parents there with their mobility problems. As I recall even the struggles of getting there on time, every moment was worth it. Seeing my parents experience fireworks through their grandchildren’s eyes was precious, and I’m so glad to have those memories of all of “my people” together enjoying the same thing.
One year, our family was on the East Coast celebrating the 4th in Plymouth, Massachusetts, a town rightfully proclaiming to be “America’s Hometown.” We felt right at home, other than the whale-watching activity that was very much an out-of-the-ordinary Iowa celebration. That entire day was fun-filled and a time the four of us will never forget. However, we were missing my parents and my sister’s family, so something about it just wasn’t quite right.
More than anything, if the 10 of us were together, it was special. At the time, I didn’t realize HOW special that simple thing was. No matter what we were doing … some of us taking a nap, some of us playing outside, some of us chatting and eating another 4th of July brownie around the dining room table …we were there, together. That was quite something.
This year, just my family will be together once more … but inside having a celebration of our own. No parades, no swimming, no fireworks, and no time to sit around chatting. This year, we’ll hopefully help make LOTS of families happy on the 4th. We’ll be scooping up ice cream, making hot fudge sundaes and malts galore in the ice cream shoppe that you’ll see most of us in for a very long time.
Another year. Another chapter. Another memory in the making. Isn’t that what it’s all about? Food, fun, family, and the Fourth.
Happy 4th of July to you and your family!
Photos: Birdsall's ice cream shop through the years
Vaughn Escher and Mark Repp
birdsall 7.jpg
birdsall 4 march 23 1931.jpg
1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg
1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store Interior and prices.jpg
birdsall 13 2007.jpg
birdsall 2.jpg
Birdsalls Ice Cream
birdall 11 2000.jpg
Birdsall's Ice Cream - 1
Birdsall's Ice Cream - 3
Birdsall's Ice Cream - 2
Birdsall's Ice Cream - 4
Mark Repp with ice cream cone
1. Birdsall’s Ice Cream (518 N. Federal Ave., Mason City, Cerro Gordo County)
birdsall 1.jpg
birdsall 5.jpg
birdsall 3.jpg
birdsall 9.jpg
birdsall 6.jpg
birdsall 8.jpg
birdsall 10 2008.jpg
birdsall 12.jpg
birdsall 14.jpg
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.