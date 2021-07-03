Murray: Food, fun, and favorite memories of the Fourth of July

I suppose my favorite memories of the 4th of July revolve around the ones when our boys were little and we celebrated for days. First, we’d drive over to my hometown around July 2 every year to let the boys ride their bikes in the kids’ parade and have a McDonald’s snack in the town’s Central Park. Next on the agenda was mini golf, bowling and swimming at the public pool when they had a penny dive. (Of course, there’s nothing like finding and keeping pennies you’ve found at the bottom of the pool.)

We celebrated back in our town on July 3 by seeing fireworks at the high school stadium and then doing some sparklers and snakes back at home. We were late to bed that evening, but always had an early start on the 4th to drive back to my hometown for our family’s spot at the annual parade. This spot was about one block away from my childhood home, and if you sat on the front porch, you could see most of the parade. When you have little kids, though, that just wouldn’t do … we had to be up close to see all of the cars and fire engines and tractors and get the “parade loot” that kids couldn’t get enough of … and parents found around Easter in bags in the back of their cupboards. “Our spot” was under a huge tree in the shade and everyone in the parade always mentioned something about how lucky we were to “sit in the air-conditioned section!”