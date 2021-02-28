Murray: Finding joy in the ordinary

One of the things that has drawn me to people I love most in my life is their ability to have a child-like wonder about the world … and not be afraid to show it off. Maybe I just come from a weird family and have sought out a soulmate with that same sense of weirdness. Whatever the case, this past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.

The beginning of the week was a roadtrip for my husband and me to see both of our boys. Of course, the visits centered around mealtimes, so if food is involved, a visit from Mom and Dad seems exponentially more appealing.

Iowa City was our first stop and our younger son, Noah, never fails to have lightning-fast comebacks and a great outlook on life. He even willingly assisted us in our search for bedroom curtains in Bed, Bath and Beyond. He seemed to be having so much fun that I began to think he might be up for another home store as well. We ran from the store to our car on this bone-chilling Monday and discussed our next stop before going back to his apartment. I had visions of finding THE perfect curtains in a larger city, especially since Noah would be a great help. And then he said, “I’m not really into shopping for curtains; I just found that out.” What a way with words …and a politeness that has developed through his time away in college.