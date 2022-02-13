Murray: February brings about Valentine's Day nostalgia

It’s around this time every year that I remember my first Valentine’s Day with the man who turned out to be my husband for 27 years now and counting. We had some time before being in a show at the community theater in the evening, so we planned to make heart-shaped sugar cookies in his parents’ kitchen to share with the cast and crew that evening.
As I pulled into the driveway, he ran out to tell me to turn the radio to a certain station where “our song” was playing. “Breathe Again” by Toni Braxton blasted out of the car speakers as he grabbed me to dance while he sang to me. At the end of the song, he gave me a garnet ring, telling me this was “the little dog” that I could wear until the bigger one came. It was the start of the best cookie-making session I’d ever had.
Apparently sometime in our relationship, I had told him that I loved to bake. I’m not sure where that comment originated, but I do know that I must’ve been delirious. Baking is not one of my favorite activities. Eating, yes; baking, not so much. I think my main contribution may have included frosting the cookies, as he did all the mixing, rolling and cutting out the heart shapes like a pro. It turned out he was more of a baker than I will ever be.
People are also reading…
Delectable cookies and a beautiful sparkly ring on my finger certainly were a great start to a Valentine performance that night. When we got to the theater, there was a literal money tree at my spot at the makeup table. I had won $100 in little bills wrapped around branches on a tiny tree from an open house of an investment firm, and a fellow actress had brought it in to surprise me. Add one more happy moment to the already glorious day!
I had always hoped and dreamed of a perfect Valentine’s Day date from the time I was young. I knew it would have to include a handsome man, music, good food and laughter. Up until this moment in 1994, most Valentine’s Days had been a string of disappointments. The hype was always larger than life, and I began to wonder if I would ever find my soulmate.
After being married for 27 years, I look back and marvel at how quickly time has flown with this man who instantly clicked with me and showed me what real love was from the very beginning. If I were to give my younger self some advice about what to look for in a soulmate, it would include the following:
Look for someone who makes you laugh every day. What is life without laughter? Never ever find out when you have that person who can find humor in the strangest places and share it with you even in the nerdiest way.
Appreciate the little gestures as well as the big ones. Replacing your bar of soap in the shower when it’s almost gone; surprising you with Christmas lights strung outside to brighten your dismal mood, or making your favorite stove-popped popcorn even when he isn’t hungry for it himself…these are all little gestures that add up to be much larger than the “big ones” could ever be.
Keep an eye out for the person who makes you feel as comfortable as you feel when you’re alone. You don’t always need to talk…or laugh…or entertain. Sometimes being quiet together is the truest form of love.
Look for someone who looks at you like your dog does when you come home. Walking into a room and feeling your soulmate gazing at you before actually seeing him is a one-of-a-kind feeling. Don’t accept anything less.
And finally, listen to your mother when she tells you to be friends first. And then look over at your father, the guy who is gazing at your mother like she’s the sun, moon and stars all wrapped up in one. And hope to be as lucky in love as they have been.
And when you realize you are, write a public Valentine to your one and only and always. And hope it makes him smile…and feel like making homemade cut-out Valentine cookies for old time’s sake.
The latest from Michelle Sprout Murray
I love it when past students of mine keep in touch with me. Whether they send a quick little message on Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram, it …
Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.
Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.
Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.
What do you need to be creative?
"I’ve had two things on my mind lately, and although they seem unrelated at first, I think my conundrum came in a duo to help me solve the problem."
What would make YOU feel like an angel had been in your life?
Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.
Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.
Coming off “the COVID year,” this year’s 4th of July is looking to be a special one.
If pressed to choose your favorite flower, what would it be?
Do you ever suddenly flashback immediately to a point in your childhood when you come across a certain sight, smell or feeling?
I made a new writing nook in my house, and I don’t think my Muse has found it yet. There is indeed something about writing in the same locatio…
After over 24 years of being a mom, it just occurred to me the other day that I am, INDEED, “the mom!”
It’s been one of those days when I set out to do one thing that led me to another … and another … until I almost forgot what I was doing in th…
We all need that one person in our corner … the one who pushes us, the one who is behind us all the way, the one who believes in us.
I always yearned to go away for a few days, stay in a hotel by myself and relax.
This past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.
This past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.
I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.
I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.
I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.
In such an unprecedented time, just making it through the day at times seems to be enough.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.