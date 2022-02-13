Murray: February brings about Valentine's Day nostalgia

It’s around this time every year that I remember my first Valentine’s Day with the man who turned out to be my husband for 27 years now and counting. We had some time before being in a show at the community theater in the evening, so we planned to make heart-shaped sugar cookies in his parents’ kitchen to share with the cast and crew that evening.

As I pulled into the driveway, he ran out to tell me to turn the radio to a certain station where “our song” was playing. “Breathe Again” by Toni Braxton blasted out of the car speakers as he grabbed me to dance while he sang to me. At the end of the song, he gave me a garnet ring, telling me this was “the little dog” that I could wear until the bigger one came. It was the start of the best cookie-making session I’d ever had.

Apparently sometime in our relationship, I had told him that I loved to bake. I’m not sure where that comment originated, but I do know that I must’ve been delirious. Baking is not one of my favorite activities. Eating, yes; baking, not so much. I think my main contribution may have included frosting the cookies, as he did all the mixing, rolling and cutting out the heart shapes like a pro. It turned out he was more of a baker than I will ever be.

Delectable cookies and a beautiful sparkly ring on my finger certainly were a great start to a Valentine performance that night. When we got to the theater, there was a literal money tree at my spot at the makeup table. I had won $100 in little bills wrapped around branches on a tiny tree from an open house of an investment firm, and a fellow actress had brought it in to surprise me. Add one more happy moment to the already glorious day!

I had always hoped and dreamed of a perfect Valentine’s Day date from the time I was young. I knew it would have to include a handsome man, music, good food and laughter. Up until this moment in 1994, most Valentine’s Days had been a string of disappointments. The hype was always larger than life, and I began to wonder if I would ever find my soulmate.

After being married for 27 years, I look back and marvel at how quickly time has flown with this man who instantly clicked with me and showed me what real love was from the very beginning. If I were to give my younger self some advice about what to look for in a soulmate, it would include the following:

Look for someone who makes you laugh every day. What is life without laughter? Never ever find out when you have that person who can find humor in the strangest places and share it with you even in the nerdiest way.

Appreciate the little gestures as well as the big ones. Replacing your bar of soap in the shower when it’s almost gone; surprising you with Christmas lights strung outside to brighten your dismal mood, or making your favorite stove-popped popcorn even when he isn’t hungry for it himself…these are all little gestures that add up to be much larger than the “big ones” could ever be.

Keep an eye out for the person who makes you feel as comfortable as you feel when you’re alone. You don’t always need to talk…or laugh…or entertain. Sometimes being quiet together is the truest form of love.

Look for someone who looks at you like your dog does when you come home. Walking into a room and feeling your soulmate gazing at you before actually seeing him is a one-of-a-kind feeling. Don’t accept anything less.

And finally, listen to your mother when she tells you to be friends first. And then look over at your father, the guy who is gazing at your mother like she’s the sun, moon and stars all wrapped up in one. And hope to be as lucky in love as they have been.

And when you realize you are, write a public Valentine to your one and only and always. And hope it makes him smile…and feel like making homemade cut-out Valentine cookies for old time’s sake.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0