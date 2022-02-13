 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Murray: February brings about Valentine's Day nostalgia

  • 0

It’s around this time every year that I remember my first Valentine’s Day with the man who turned out to be my husband for 27 years now and counting. We had some time before being in a show at the community theater in the evening, so we planned to make heart-shaped sugar cookies in his parents’ kitchen to share with the cast and crew that evening.

As I pulled into the driveway, he ran out to tell me to turn the radio to a certain station where “our song” was playing. “Breathe Again” by Toni Braxton blasted out of the car speakers as he grabbed me to dance while he sang to me. At the end of the song, he gave me a garnet ring, telling me this was “the little dog” that I could wear until the bigger one came. It was the start of the best cookie-making session I’d ever had.

Apparently sometime in our relationship, I had told him that I loved to bake. I’m not sure where that comment originated, but I do know that I must’ve been delirious. Baking is not one of my favorite activities. Eating, yes; baking, not so much. I think my main contribution may have included frosting the cookies, as he did all the mixing, rolling and cutting out the heart shapes like a pro. It turned out he was more of a baker than I will ever be.

People are also reading…

Delectable cookies and a beautiful sparkly ring on my finger certainly were a great start to a Valentine performance that night. When we got to the theater, there was a literal money tree at my spot at the makeup table. I had won $100 in little bills wrapped around branches on a tiny tree from an open house of an investment firm, and a fellow actress had brought it in to surprise me. Add one more happy moment to the already glorious day!

I had always hoped and dreamed of a perfect Valentine’s Day date from the time I was young. I knew it would have to include a handsome man, music, good food and laughter. Up until this moment in 1994, most Valentine’s Days had been a string of disappointments. The hype was always larger than life, and I began to wonder if I would ever find my soulmate.

After being married for 27 years, I look back and marvel at how quickly time has flown with this man who instantly clicked with me and showed me what real love was from the very beginning. If I were to give my younger self some advice about what to look for in a soulmate, it would include the following:

Look for someone who makes you laugh every day. What is life without laughter? Never ever find out when you have that person who can find humor in the strangest places and share it with you even in the nerdiest way.

Appreciate the little gestures as well as the big ones. Replacing your bar of soap in the shower when it’s almost gone; surprising you with Christmas lights strung outside to brighten your dismal mood, or making your favorite stove-popped popcorn even when he isn’t hungry for it himself…these are all little gestures that add up to be much larger than the “big ones” could ever be.

Keep an eye out for the person who makes you feel as comfortable as you feel when you’re alone. You don’t always need to talk…or laugh…or entertain. Sometimes being quiet together is the truest form of love.

Look for someone who looks at you like your dog does when you come home. Walking into a room and feeling your soulmate gazing at you before actually seeing him is a one-of-a-kind feeling. Don’t accept anything less.

And finally, listen to your mother when she tells you to be friends first. And then look over at your father, the guy who is gazing at your mother like she’s the sun, moon and stars all wrapped up in one. And hope to be as lucky in love as they have been.

And when you realize you are, write a public Valentine to your one and only and always. And hope it makes him smile…and feel like making homemade cut-out Valentine cookies for old time’s sake.

The latest from Michelle Sprout Murray

Murray: Make time stop this Christmas season
Columnists
alert

Murray: Make time stop this Christmas season

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I love it when past students of mine keep in touch with me. Whether they send a quick little message on Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram, it …

Murray: Time with family and friends always makes memories
Columnists
alert

Murray: Time with family and friends always makes memories

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.

Murray: A wish for a newly married son
Columnists
alert

Murray: A wish for a newly married son

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.

Murray: Octobers are always special
Columnists
alert

Murray: Octobers are always special

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  Look outside at any time in October to find that the world is changing right before your eyes.

Murray: College roommate was larger than life
Columnists
alert

Murray: College roommate was larger than life

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

What do you need to be creative?

Murray: Sometimes you must sit down and do the work
Columnists
alert

Murray: Sometimes you must sit down and do the work

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

What do you need to be creative?

Murray: Advice from other people’s grandmas is good enough for me
Columnists
alert

Murray: Advice from other people’s grandmas is good enough for me

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

"I’ve had two things on my mind lately, and although they seem unrelated at first, I think my conundrum came in a duo to help me solve the problem."

Murray: Being an angel to someone is easy
Columnists
alert

Murray: Being an angel to someone is easy

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 What would make YOU feel like an angel had been in your life?

Murray: A lifetime dedicated to feeling all the feels
Columnists
alert

Murray: A lifetime dedicated to feeling all the feels

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.

Murray: Some skills can serve you years later
Columnists
alert

Murray: Some skills can serve you years later

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 Be careful what you choose for your first job as those life skills you learn in that job may be needed 40 years later.

Murray: Food, fun, and favorite memories of the Fourth of July
Columnists
alert

Murray: Food, fun, and favorite memories of the Fourth of July

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 Coming off “the COVID year,” this year’s 4th of July is looking to be a special one.

Murray: My favorite flower matches my personality
Columnists
alert

Murray: My favorite flower matches my personality

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 If pressed to choose your favorite flower, what would it be?

Murray: Ice cream makes everything better
Columnists
alert

Murray: Ice cream makes everything better

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Do you ever suddenly flashback immediately to a point in your childhood when you come across a certain sight, smell or feeling? 

Murray: Where is my Muse when I need her?
Columnists
alert

Murray: Where is my Muse when I need her?

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I made a new writing nook in my house, and I don’t think my Muse has found it yet. There is indeed something about writing in the same locatio…

Murray: Passing down the 'mom' gene
Columnists
alert

Murray: Passing down the 'mom' gene

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 After over 24 years of being a mom, it just occurred to me the other day that I am, INDEED, “the mom!”

Murray: A walk and a pot of coffee can do wonders
Columnists
alert

Murray: A walk and a pot of coffee can do wonders

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s been one of those days when I set out to do one thing that led me to another … and another … until I almost forgot what I was doing in th…

Murray: I hope my descendants tell stories about me
Columnists
alert

Murray: I hope my descendants tell stories about me

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 We all need that one person in our corner … the one who pushes us, the one who is behind us all the way, the one who believes in us.

Murray: Former getaway dream becomes reality ... sort of
Columnists
alert

Murray: Former getaway dream becomes reality ... sort of

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I always yearned to go away for a few days, stay in a hotel by myself and relax.

Murray: The teenagers have left the building
Columnists
alert

Murray: The teenagers have left the building

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

This past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.

Murray: Finding joy in the ordinary
Columnists
alert

Murray: Finding joy in the ordinary

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

This past week has reminded me not to take life so seriously and to enjoy simple little moments that otherwise may pass us by.

Murray: My grownup Valentine's Day wish list
Columnists
alert

Murray: My grownup Valentine's Day wish list

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.

Murray: A 180-degree pivot might be just what you need
Columnists
alert

Murray: A 180-degree pivot might be just what you need

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.

Murray: Three mysteries uncovered on a daily walk
Columnists
alert

Murray: Three mysteries uncovered on a daily walk

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I’ve probably written more about my walking habit than anyone is interested in reading, but that’s the setting of my newest mystery.

Murray: Adapting to the homecomings and homegoings
Columnists
alert

Murray: Adapting to the homecomings and homegoings

  • Michelle Sprout Murray Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  In such an unprecedented time, just making it through the day at times seems to be enough.

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News