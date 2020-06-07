Murray: Family pictures can unlock life's mysteries

I saw this little “imp” of a girl sitting patiently in her high chair, watching as Aunt DeeDee oh so gently removed a sliver from her finger; I saw little “Missy” having a very important conversation while coloring with Uncle Jim, and I even saw her terribly upset, crying an ugly cry around two years of age. And then on the next page, all was right with the world again, the smile back on this little girl’s face as if nothing had ever happened. My early days were spent being the center of attention, whether with my parents or my extended family. (Now put that mystery together and maybe this is the reason I’ve always loved being on stage so much.)

Family pictures also transported me to the first meeting of my little sister, Jennifer, who I said I’d just call “Harold.” Thankfully to her, this moniker never stuck. I was SO happy to have a little sister, and to this day, I still am. She was an instant playmate, and we had the most fun playing school on our back porch, playing house in our living room, and playing circus outside on our huge tree swing. Hours and hours of imagination and creativity were had with Jenny, and even though there were sibling fights galore (as in any household), we always knew we had each other’s backs…and yes, even loved each other tremendously.