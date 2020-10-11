Murray: Fall scents, fried chicken and fuel for thought

I guess I’ve always been partial to smells. I remember my mom’s special perfumes, my dad’s after shaves, and so many colognes and perfumes I tried throughout the years to finally discover my favorite scent of all time. (I’d tell you what it is, but I don’t want everyone to smell like me or it would highly confuse my husband.)

I remember the smell of Sunday dinners cooking in the oven and just how conflicted that smell made me feel. Dad got up early on Sunday mornings and put beef or pork roasts in the oven to be ready for us to eat after we went to Sunday school and church. Our Sunday dinners were amazing, and to this day, I equate church with eating well. On the other hand, I also remember feeling bad that our family “never got to eat out like other families” because there was a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant across the street from our church, and that delicious smell of chicken (and all of the Colonel’s secret spices) wafted to me every Sunday when we walked out of church and into the parking lot to our car. That chicken smell enticed me; it taunted me; it called to me like nothing else. Who cared that my dad had an amazing Sunday dinner with all the fixings waiting for us at home? I wanted KFC!