Murray: Even the rain is something to enjoy

A slight pitter-patter of raindrops on our deck roof is almost lulling me to sleep now, and I realize this may be one of my favorite comfort sounds. Never a fan of huge thunderstorms, I find that a light all-day rain is more my style.

Just yesterday, my niece who lives a couple hours south of me posted that her city had already received 7 inches of snow … in October! Perhaps their slight pitter-patter had more oomph in it than ours does tonight.

Isn’t rain a little like life? Some people love it; some people hate it. It can be gentle or turn into something much fiercer than it started out to be.

For those of us in the cooler Midwest temps, rain can be a precursor to a four-letter word that most people only like to see falling in late December. (I am definitely not one of those people.) For those in California or Colorado, rain hasn’t been seen for so long that wildfires burn out of control. Simultaneously, some people are cursing the rain while others are praying for it.