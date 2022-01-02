Murray: Embrace the endless possibilities of a blank slate

It’s a New Year! Have you made your resolutions to lose weight, spend more quality time with family, exercise more, and squelch your bad habits? Me, neither. I feel like each time I do, something gets in the way and those resolutions are brushed aside in a matter of days.

I’ve been thinking that the word “resolution” itself is a frightening one. It sounds too much like a cross between a legal proceeding and a carpet cleaner that my dogs have made me buy far too much of. No wonder my New Year’s resolutions have historically gone down the drain.

As I walked outside yesterday in the newly fallen perfect snow, I was reminded how I like to be the first one to blaze a trail in a world where no footsteps yet had been trod. A blanket of white perfection covered the ground as far as my eyes could see, and I was nerdy enough to shoot a little video of my feet creating the first steps as I shuffled through my back yard.

Every time I do this, my brain is aware that mine aren’t the very first footsteps on our patch of land, but something about being allowed the chance to step lightly and leave my own “stamp” on things gives me more pleasure than you might imagine.

This feeling, of course, can only be experienced in the most pristine and opportune winter situations. Since my home is on an “in town acreage,” I need to beat the deer, turkeys, raccoons, fox and other animals champing at the bit to make their own footprints. Once I do, I look back at the tracks I’ve made and feel a small sense of accomplishment.

This is much like typing the first word on a blank computer screen. The empty page is so inviting and full of possibility that at times, it seems to play tricks on me. At one moment, I feel like I can create the world, and then the feeling of second guessing myself gets in the way. Creating that first sentence is a joy and a jump into the unknown simultaneously. “This is writing GOLD!” my head screams as the computer screen mocks those very words. It’s a wonder I get anything out into the world.

Why is it, then, that I adore blank notebooks? I always have and I always will. Not only have I bought more than I’ve filled in my life, but I’ve also received them as gifts. To me, they represent endless possibility. I hold in my hands the empty pages I can put my stamp on…just like forging ahead into the snow to leave my footsteps. It’s totally up to me to write my thoughts, jot down a list of things to remember, conjure up a story, or draw a picture or doodle of some sort. That gets my heart racing and my creative juices flowing. Those blank pages suck me in every time.

I blame my love of blank notebooks on my parents and John Boy Walton. Remember that beautiful first Waltons Christmas movie, "The Homecoming: A Christmas Story?" It came out in 1971 and traditionally was on TV once a year on Christmas Eve. I remember watching it every year, sometimes even in the background as my family opened presents. I won’t tell you the entire story because it’s so worth watching in its entirety. Here’s a teaser: Christmas Eve 1933 on Walton’s Mountain. As the family prepares for Christmas, they anxiously await the return of their father, who was forced to find work in another part of the state. Mix in a terrible blizzard and other obstacles and the story is a Christmas classic.

My favorite scene is where John Boy receives a stack of writing tablets as his Christmas gift from his father. Although my mom always thought this looked like work to her, I saw it as something near-magical. Not only did this gift show that John Boy’s father knew his son so well he realized his hopes and dreams, but he also showed his own belief in those dreams…as well as his strong support for his son. Yes, they were “only” blank writing tablets…but they were so much more. I still get shivers just thinking about it.

Have a Happy New Year, and may you find your blank slate full of possibility.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

