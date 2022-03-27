Murray: 'Dogsledding Adventure Checked off Bucket List'

Living “off the grid” has always appealed to me in some weird sort of way. I had a chance to do this (and more!) at the beginning of March in northern Minnesota. Talk about stepping out of my comfort zone… Here’s an abbreviated version of Month 3 of my Year of Living Dangerously.

Flashback to last summer when a friend of mine stopped into Birdsall’s when I was at work. “How’d you like to go dogsledding with me this winter?” was the gist of her conversation. I didn’t have to think twice. A huge fan of winter, snow and dogs, I saw no obstacles in this proposition. Of course, it would be a great bucket list adventure for me, and of course, it would be fodder for a future column!

What I didn’t anticipate was the dogsledding venue would be so far removed that we would have no cell service…and no running water, heat, or modern facilities. My friend somehow glossed over this, and I didn’t think too much about the whole thing until about a month before our departure.

To provide a brief background, I am not good at “roughing it.” A hotel without a swimming pool, an Airbnb missing a private bathroom for each room, or anyplace without electricity was strictly out of my realm of possibility. And camping…well, a camper I am not. I love electricity; I love showering daily, and I’m a huge fan of the Great Indoors.

Aaaaand…I had NONE of the above “creature comforts” awaiting me at Wintermoon, the dogsledding venue in Brimson, MN. Believe me when I say I was pretty much freaking out the week before we were scheduled to go. I wasn’t worried about getting cold or being attacked by the sled dogs, or even having an accident on the sled. I was simply worried about one huge thing…the outhouse.

I contemplated just how long I could go without having to…go. I had just experienced less than stellar conditions with a bathroom “hut” on the ice during my ice fishing adventure in January, so I was prepared…and yet still a bit apprehensive. The three other women in my group seemed okay with the idea of the outhouse, and I trusted their judgment and guidance, since two of them were experiencing their third year of dogsledding at Wintermoon. If they could do it, so could I.

My worries were very much put at ease when our little group arrived and were greeted by 30 sled dogs, each close to (or on top of) their little doghouse with their name tacked on the front. The barking seemed a bit ominous, but since I’m extremely used to dogs, I knew they were just excited to see visitors. We met Kathleen, the owner as well as her two assistants, Nicole and Abbie, and after settling into our cabin and learning a bit about the dogs, we were set free to get acquainted with her Alaskan Huskies before we helped feed them.

One dog in particular immediately caught my eye as it was “Golden Retriever-colored,” and reminded me of my own two Goldens at home. I slowly approached Sigurd, as he happily wagged his tail. The closer I came to him, though, the more he inched backwards and growled at me. Just like people, dogs aren’t always immediately ready to let others near them. It became my goal to win him over and have him love me by the end of the long weekend.

Over the weekend, we learned the proper way to be a rider in the sled, which doesn’t involve simply sitting there enjoying the scenery. Leaning one way or the other to help guide the sled toward the middle of the trail is a constant activity and listening to the musher’s instructions to you as well as the sled dogs is crucial…especially if your sled may happen to tip over.

We learned how to be the musher, which involved bonding with the dogs before, during and after the ride on the sled. “Hike, Hike!” was the signal for your dogs to go. “Ha!” “Gee!” “Whoa!” and praises galore are what the team was trained to respond to.

“Thank you howls” became precious to hear and even more so to watch. These amazing dogs never failed to give a collective couple minutes of “thanks” each time they finished eating. And without a doubt, the howls were also heard in the middle of the night as well, perhaps warding off intruders to their turf. As cozy as we were in our cabin built by Kathleen herself, the collective howl that I heard at 3:48 AM on my first night at Wintermoon…right before I ventured out in the pitch black Great Outdoors with only my headlamp to light my way…was perhaps the most disconcerting howl of the weekend.

Why were the dogs howling? What was out there? I’ll never know.

But I do know this. The moment I shut myself inside that outhouse, I felt a little safer. Ironic that the place of my biggest fear had become my safe haven.

One long weekend was what I needed to change my perspective of “roughing it” and actually embracing it. Maybe it was the 70 inches of snow and beautiful trails in the forest. Maybe it was the amazing dogs who snuggled up to us one moment and ran like the wind, carrying us through the forest on an exhilarating journey. Maybe it was the three other women who were so supportive and understanding (and a little crazy and hilarious as well).

Call me crazy, but a part of me is still back at Wintermoon. The relaxed, adventurous, rugged and ready-to-rough-it Michelle is who I found that weekend. And I loved her.

Oh…and Sigurd, the Golden-like Alaskan Husky, discovered that he couldn’t help but love me, too.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0