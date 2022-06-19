Murray: Dear Old Dad-isms Live on with my Husband

It just occurred to me the other day in the greeting card section of Target. My husband is THE only father left in our immediate family. Both of our own fathers have passed away, and the only fatherly wisdom left is what comes out of my beloved’s mouth. Whoa…!

Sometimes I think that the two of us aren’t old enough to be trusted with kids, and yet here we are, empty-nesting it up on the other side of raising two sons who actually lived through having us as parents. The older we get, the more “Dad-isms” I hear from Marc.

“How ‘BOUT that?!?” is his all-purpose comment to anything. It shows he’s been listening, and never offends anyone. Each time I hear it reminds me of the original voice of Marc’s own dad, who made that comment at least once to each family member every time we chatted. It was his own version of “mm-hmmm” or “uh-huh” or “yeah.”

I know what you’re thinking… “How ‘BOUT that?!?” It tends to grow on you.

Another middle-of-the-road oldie but goodie is an answer to almost any question. For example, my question to Marc might be, “Hey, is it going to rain today?” His answer: “Either it will or it won’t.” He might switch it up from time to time with: “Either it is or it isn’t.” He likes to keep me guessing.

I call some of these catch phrases “Chuck-isms” after my father-in-law. Of course, I should’ve been aware that these bits of wisdom would find their way into his youngest son’s vocabulary later in life.

If nothing else, my father-in-law possessed the gift of gab…even with those middle-of-the-road responses. He could certainly regale a crowd with a story that held people’s attention, and sometimes it was more entertaining to see him so tickled by his own comments than to listen to the stories themselves. The twinkle in his eye after one of his stories was either one of delight for having shared it, or delight for having tricked us into believing what he said was absolutely true.

The gift of gab may have skipped a generation with my husband, but he truly expresses himself in other ways. For example, he breaks out into song in the most unexpected places and times. He is “Lord of the Dance” as well, to the chagrin of some of our high school-aged employees who are probably far too familiar with watching his exuberance spill over into his old-man-dancing.

I just heard a delightful story this week from one of Marc’s very first vocal music teachers, who put a whole new twist on how I view his dancing skills. She told me that when he was in 5th grade, she had him in a small group that was to perform a soft-shoe routine for the all-school talent show. The boys had to round up red and white-striped vests (which I found out came from the old Happy Joe’s Pizza Parlor) and learn a song and dance. Things were going fine on the singing end, but apparently, little Marc just stood there without moving. She asked him what was wrong, and his answer was, “I don’t dance.”

After she explained that their routine was basically just movement and not “dancing,” he perked up a little. And then she told him with his voice, he’d most definitely be singing and dancing in the high school chorale someday. Suddenly, his little feet did the routine and he did indeed dance.

Fast forward to today when the man can’t get through one day without some kind of choreography. I told his former teacher that she helped the two of us get together…even though I met him almost two decades later. Two very important attributes that I looked for in a future husband were his ability to sing AND dance. That “I don’t dance” could’ve been a deal-breaker.

I’m sure he’s reading this and doing his famous hand-rub, where he rubs his hands together in excitement. How ‘BOUT that?!? Happy Father’s Day to a guy who always has an answer for everything…and the dance to go with it!

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

