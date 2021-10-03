Murray: College roommate was larger than life

Sometimes even the strongest fighter among us goes down. My college roommate is proof of that. She recently passed away, and I am still in shock that her fierce will to live didn’t carry her through this time.

Lorie was a force to be reckoned with. If she happened to be within a 3-block vicinity of you, her boisterous laughter could be heard. I can’t tell you how many times she said, “Love ya, Lady” and truly meant it. Although short in stature, her personality made her larger than life. Her bright blue eyes sparkled when she was happy, lighting up the room. On the other hand, when she was in a bad mood (as all college students are from time to time), her eyes turned almost gray, like a dark cloud passing over them.

She was a spitfire who loved a little mischief. One rainy night she persuaded a group of us to go puddle jumping in the streets … in our bare feet. That was SO out of my wheelhouse, but I found myself doing it, and it’s probably one thing that prepared me to be a mom of boys later in life.

Game for anything, Lorie loved to drive to different towns and shop. We made Target runs to Mason City before “Target runs” were a thing. One of our favorite purchases included matching Flashdance sweatshirts … short-sleeved neon, raw hems and one side off the shoulder. We were fashionistas and we knew it.

We made food in our rooms and skipped daily chapel to have a little break watching mindless TV until our next class. We watched “Press Your Luck” where the phrase, “Big bucks … no whammies!” could be heard in each episode. “The Gong Show” was another favorite as we loved the amateur talent show as well as the wacky host, Chuck Barris. Games were big for Lorie, and she loved to play them/watch them/invent them.

I went to Lorie’s hometown for weekend visits and she, in turn, visited mine. We had little time to leave campus as both of us sang in the Waldorf Choir and had several performances and tours. In fact, I never realized that Spring Breaks existed as the choir usually traveled somewhere during that time for a magnificent tour of our own.

One year we had performances all over Colorado. I roomed with Lorie in host family houses and will never forget one instance of waking up to see mountains all around the farmhouse where we stayed the night before. Majestic mountains from every direction greeted us as we stepped outside, ready to make the drive back to our tour bus. Lorie couldn’t wait to get home to her boyfriend at the time; I wanted to stay there forever.

Being on the road over Easter in my freshman year and missing my first family gathering EVER was tough on me … and most of our fellow choir members. I remember our director buying the choir breakfast at McDonald’s before performing later that day. Lorie and I were trying to hide our tears, but our director and his wife saw through them. They hugged each of us as we stepped off the bus. It was at that moment I realized there is more than one “family” in everyone’s life, and my choir family became extra special to me.

The piece de resistance of our Waldorf Choir experience had to be our Scandinavian tour immediately after our sophomore year (and just a couple days after graduating from Waldorf). Lorie and I again signed up to be roommates, and we knew each other well enough by this time that we were more like sisters.

So many memories surfaced for me as I looked through my tour album when I received the news that Lorie passed away. In one picture, she was standing by the quintessential old Norwegian couple who we stayed with in a tiny village … Lorie not knowing much Norwegian and the couple not knowing much English. I knew just enough Norwegian to be comfortable talking to them about their family pictures and discovering where their bathroom was. When none of us knew the word for “fly swatter,” Lorie and I resorted to crazy charades to let our “host mom” know there was a monster fly in our bedroom.

In another picture, Lorie posed with our cute little host family in Sweden. The teenaged girl was a huge fan of the TV show, “Dynasty,” and couldn’t believe we weren’t caught up in it as well. We knew just enough to be dangerous and didn’t give her any spoilers as the show ran a couple years behind in Sweden.

One more picture that sticks out to me was one of Lorie and our “host brother and sister.” Our host brother took us on a little tour of his town in Denmark, and we stopped to just sit on a blanket on the beach, becoming mesmerized by the ocean. All of a sudden, our “host brother” became a little flustered and almost embarrassed. I asked what was wrong and he told us not to look in a certain direction. Well, what does a person do with that sort of instruction? Of course we looked! Over in the distance amidst some big boulders by the sea was a man sunbathing au naturel. This was a sight most guidebooks don’t include in their “must see’s…”

As emotional a person as I was, Lorie could be seen crying big crocodile tears during the traditional last song of our concerts. I’ve been trying to remember this song as I go on my daily walks, and surprisingly, the day after she died, the words came to me… “Gracious Spirit, Love Divine. Let thy light within me shine…” I knew it was a message from her. She’s fine. She’s better than ever after years of dialysis, a kidney transplant, a massive heart attack and COVID-19.

Keep shining, Lorie … and Love Ya, Lady!

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

