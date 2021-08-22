Murray: Being an angel to someone is easy

Let me practice what I preach by retelling a story of how stopping into two small-town stores made me feel like I had been dealing with angels. Store #1: a bridal store (and the same place where I bought my own wedding gown 27 years ago). The service was amazing and I felt as pampered looking for a mother-of-the-groom dress as I had looking for my wedding gown. I discovered several connections with the friendly and extremely knowledgeable woman who helped me find my perfect dress. When I returned to the place to be fitted for an alteration, I discovered even more connections. In fact, the owner remembered me as well as the wedding gown I bought from her store over a quarter of a century ago. It’s good people like these women who will win my business any day.

Store #2: a beautiful home goods/gift store in the same town. I have shopped at this store various times throughout my life, and my mom was indeed a “regular” back in the day when she and a group of her friends made a day of tearoom lunches and shopping in a town she treasured right up there with Heaven. After my bridal store purchase, I HAD to make time to browse around the two-story establishment that relaxes me like no other place. I felt guilty being there without my mom as she would’ve loved every second of the visit…as well as every nook and cranny of the store.