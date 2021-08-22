Murray: Being an angel to someone is easy

I’m fascinated by designated days for special occasions, and if there’s another reason to celebrate something on an otherwise ordinary day, I’m all for it. It turns out an upcoming day in August is “Be an Angel Day.” Whether it means going all out and performing some grand gesture for someone or simply doing a small act of kindness toward another, I think this is a day that should be celebrated.
What would make YOU feel like an angel had been in your life? Beyond the answers of winning the lottery, curing an incurable disease, or having your family hang up your bathroom hand towel correctly, there are so many little things that sometimes feel truly heaven-sent.
After a stressful day at work, maybe someone swoops in to offer a kind word. Maybe you go back home and your dogs greet you with extra enthusiasm. Maybe you open your freezer and discover that the treat you buried deep inside is still there waiting for you. These are everyday ordinary instances. But ARE they? Perhaps you had an angel in disguise helping to make your night just a little better.
We hear of so many unpleasant things every day when we really need to share more of the good things in life. My husband often tells me that the more times I tell a story about something that makes me mad, the madder I seem to be with each retelling. He’s not wrong. I do like to tell stories, and when I’m mad, of course I want others to be on my side.
Let me practice what I preach by retelling a story of how stopping into two small-town stores made me feel like I had been dealing with angels. Store #1: a bridal store (and the same place where I bought my own wedding gown 27 years ago). The service was amazing and I felt as pampered looking for a mother-of-the-groom dress as I had looking for my wedding gown. I discovered several connections with the friendly and extremely knowledgeable woman who helped me find my perfect dress. When I returned to the place to be fitted for an alteration, I discovered even more connections. In fact, the owner remembered me as well as the wedding gown I bought from her store over a quarter of a century ago. It’s good people like these women who will win my business any day.
Store #2: a beautiful home goods/gift store in the same town. I have shopped at this store various times throughout my life, and my mom was indeed a “regular” back in the day when she and a group of her friends made a day of tearoom lunches and shopping in a town she treasured right up there with Heaven. After my bridal store purchase, I HAD to make time to browse around the two-story establishment that relaxes me like no other place. I felt guilty being there without my mom as she would’ve loved every second of the visit…as well as every nook and cranny of the store.
Enter another couple of angels…the lovely women who were working in the store that day. One recognized me and asked how my mom was doing. I hadn’t been in the store for at least a couple years, and she remembered me…and even more astounding was she and her coworker remembered my mom’s first and last name, the one good friend she usually shopped with (on days when Mom wasn’t with her bigger group of friends), and Mom’s shopping habits and delightful personality as well. The stories they shared with me made my day, and they even helped make my mom’s day from afar, posing for a picture and sending their greetings to my homebound mother.
I left town that morning feeling pampered and loved…and I know that the four women I met that day were indeed angels. Did they shower me with gifts or throw money at me? No. What they did was pay attention to me and let me know they remembered me…and my mom. Will I return, even though I have to drive around 45 minutes to get there? In a heartbeat.
Be an Angel Day doesn’t just happen on one specific day in August. It can happen any day to any one of us. In fact, we can be an angel in someone else’s life so very easily. All it takes is a little time to talk…and a little time to share stories and memories. Talking and listening. It turns out those two activities are right up there with angelic acts of kindness.
