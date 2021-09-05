Murray: Advice from other people’s grandmas is good enough for me

I’ve had two things on my mind lately, and although they seem unrelated at first, I think my conundrum came in a duo to help me solve the problem.

The first is a story about life advice from someone else’s grandma. I haven’t had grandparents around since I was in 10th grade, so I tend to listen to sage advice shared by people who are lucky enough to have known their grandparents longer than I did. The creative designer of an activewear company that I represent spoke at a convention the other day and like around 8000 others, I chose to virtually attend. She shared the story of how she lost her grandmother very recently and started to cry while onstage… of course endearing her even more to her listeners as we empathized.

Her story wasn’t about how her grandma died, but rather about how she LIVED. Being very close to her (and her only granddaughter for years until more came into the picture), this speaker told us how she used to go shopping for hours and hours with her beloved grandma. The two of them tried on clothes in store after store, finding the perfect outfit, accessories and shoes. Her grandma’s advice back in the day was this: “If there’s something you want, you GET it!” She stressed never waiting for something, because “you just don’t know if the opportunity is going to be there tomorrow.”