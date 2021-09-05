Murray: Advice from other people’s grandmas is good enough for me

I’ve had two things on my mind lately, and although they seem unrelated at first, I think my conundrum came in a duo to help me solve the problem.
The first is a story about life advice from someone else’s grandma. I haven’t had grandparents around since I was in 10th grade, so I tend to listen to sage advice shared by people who are lucky enough to have known their grandparents longer than I did. The creative designer of an activewear company that I represent spoke at a convention the other day and like around 8000 others, I chose to virtually attend. She shared the story of how she lost her grandmother very recently and started to cry while onstage… of course endearing her even more to her listeners as we empathized.
Her story wasn’t about how her grandma died, but rather about how she LIVED. Being very close to her (and her only granddaughter for years until more came into the picture), this speaker told us how she used to go shopping for hours and hours with her beloved grandma. The two of them tried on clothes in store after store, finding the perfect outfit, accessories and shoes. Her grandma’s advice back in the day was this: “If there’s something you want, you GET it!” She stressed never waiting for something, because “you just don’t know if the opportunity is going to be there tomorrow.”
This heartfelt speaker went on to say that she thought her grandma’s advice was about buying clothes when she was younger… but as she grew older, she realized that the advice really pertains to almost anything. None of us know how long we have on this earth. What are we waiting for? If we want a new outfit, a new job, a new perspective… why not just get it NOW?
I think I would’ve liked her grandma. Great advice and a great shopping partner are two attributes I certainly would have appreciated, had I been blessed with more years with my grandmothers.
I have a list a mile long of things I want to accomplish before I leave this earth, and like so many other people, so many of those items on my list have yet to be attempted, let alone crossed off. What am I waiting for? The perfect time. The perfect place. The perfect mindset. We all know that trifecta is never going to happen, so why wait for “perfect?”
Which leads me to the second thing on my mind… It’s not as earth-shattering or life-changing as the “aha moment” I had when listening to the clothing designer speak a couple days ago. It may not be something that I ever think about again once I stop thinking about it this time. It is definitely something I will see a few times each day, and therefore ranks higher than most people in my life.
I’m having issues with deciding what color of doors I’d like to order for our house.
There. I’ve said it and seeing it in print makes me look a bit petty and indecisive. But Readers, you know me pretty well and I feel safe in telling you my innermost turmoil of the hour.
Do I go with Red Velvet, the color that has always caught my eye since I was young when Red Door by Elizabeth Arden was a coveted scent? Or do I go with something more neutral and “safe?”
What says more about the people inside the house than the color of their doors? I remember house hunting with my husband years ago and we adored a multi-level home that we affectionately called “Green Door.” It was easier than remembering the address and spouting that off in a conversation.
“I wonder if the Green Door people are moving somewhere equally as awesome,” I’d ponder aloud to my husband. “We could BE the new Green Door people!”
“Green Door is a great house, but I don’t think we’re ready to move yet,” was his answer.
He was right. Some other lucky people moved into Green Door. Sadder than the day when we saw the Sold sign in the yard was the day when we observed that the new owners had replaced the Green Door! It was like removing the delectable coconut pecan frosting off a German Chocolate cake. The remainder was still great… but just not as special.
I’m taking the advice of someone else’s grandma along with my childhood dream of having a red door. Life’s too short to have a nondescript door. I want the FedEx guy to know who he’s dealing with as he sets my packages outside my Red Door. I want to feel giddy as I open my Red Door after a long day and night of work. I want to be the person whose personality matches her door.
Yes, there’s no time like the present to get what I want. The sky’s the limit on the rest of my bucket list, because soon I will be living the life as a Red Door owner.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.