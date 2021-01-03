Murray: Adapting to the homecomings and homegoings

As one very tough year closes and another hopefully brighter year is ahead, I marvel that the world is still turning, the sun still shines, and our lives go on. Sappy reminiscences abound at this time, but this year holds a doozy of them.
Look at any empty nester’s social media before a major holiday and find posts and pictures of kids coming home. I loved watching a friend post pictures of her daughters coming home for Christmas this year. First, the oldest red-haired cutie from the East Coast was posing in a selfie with my friend, and next, her three daughters were back together again, just like they’d never left. I could feel the excitement myself as I waited for my younger son to come through our door any minute and while I anticipated my older son and his fiancé a couple days later.
I don’t know about other moms, but I will tell you this … I can barely sleep at night the few days leading up to both of my kids being home at the same time under my roof. I clean and I fuss about things that I haven’t fussed about since the last time they were here, and I try to have things that they will love to eat and cozy places for them to just plop down and relax. I survive on little to no sleep and recall the days when they were little boys when I did much the same, but for different reasons.
The moment that they pull into the driveway is a practice in restraint for me. It’s all I can do not to burst out of the house to hug them with all my being, even before their car comes to a complete stop. I have trained myself to wait patiently inside until they are ready to be attacked with a small Mom hug.
If you know me at all, you are aware that I have quite a bit of competition for attention. My two golden retrievers and Cavachon go crazy when they hear my sons driving down our long driveway, and once they spot “THEIR” boys, it’s like winning the lottery for them. No sight is more exciting or fulfilling.
Now that the holidays are over, so many of us have not only been through the homecoming, but also the homegoing. I definitely prefer the former to the latter.
I told my husband that this whole business of kids coming home and then leaving to go back to their home seems to be much more difficult on moms than on dads. He agreed, without taking time to hear my justification. After 26 years, agreeing with me is the easier route by far.
Just to humor me, though, he listened to my theory that dads are dads are dads. They are the same, no matter what. Moms are … different. Just when we get used to almost being the person we were when we first were married, our kids come home and we morph quickly into “mom mode” again. We LOVE jumping into that role again and we cook far too much, listen endlessly, and dote on our kids like our life depended on it. And then, boom … the kids are gone. Back to the drawing board we go. It takes some time to change out of one persona to fall back into another.
And then there are the tears. I swore I would never be that mom who cried when her kids left, but it turns out that I forgot to tell my eyes. Those darn things are terrible gatekeepers when it comes to my elephant tears. It doesn’t matter if I know I’ll see my boys in a couple weeks or a couple months; the tears don’t differentiate. They know what I had over the course of the visit has now come to a screeching halt, and endings are never as fun as beginnings.
Even my “attention competition” (aka my three dogs) have to readjust after “their” boys leave. Tess, the youngest golden, seems to take it the hardest. She mopes around from room to room after the initial shock of seeing her boys leave. She sneaks into their rooms and sniffs around for one last scent to carry her through to the next visit. Her big brown sad eyes follow me around accusingly for letting “her” boys out of the house. Even hours later, she hears the slightest noise and runs to the window in hope of her most loved ones in the universe returning to her.
I guess coming home wouldn’t be the peak occasion without the valley of sadness after leaving home. We want our kids to survive and thrive on their own, so they are only doing what they are supposed to do. As a sentimental mom, though, this old ticker of mine certainly gets a workout of peak and valley moments around the holidays.
Back to the drawing board I go to become Fun Wife while Fun Mom hibernates until the next homecoming. Tess understands. And while we wait in anticipation of another visit, she watches the windows and I listen for text notifications and we look knowingly at one another, each biding the time in our own way until excitement walks through our door for yet another glorious time.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.