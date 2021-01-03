Murray: Adapting to the homecomings and homegoings

If you know me at all, you are aware that I have quite a bit of competition for attention. My two golden retrievers and Cavachon go crazy when they hear my sons driving down our long driveway, and once they spot “THEIR” boys, it’s like winning the lottery for them. No sight is more exciting or fulfilling.

Now that the holidays are over, so many of us have not only been through the homecoming, but also the homegoing. I definitely prefer the former to the latter.

I told my husband that this whole business of kids coming home and then leaving to go back to their home seems to be much more difficult on moms than on dads. He agreed, without taking time to hear my justification. After 26 years, agreeing with me is the easier route by far.

Just to humor me, though, he listened to my theory that dads are dads are dads. They are the same, no matter what. Moms are … different. Just when we get used to almost being the person we were when we first were married, our kids come home and we morph quickly into “mom mode” again. We LOVE jumping into that role again and we cook far too much, listen endlessly, and dote on our kids like our life depended on it. And then, boom … the kids are gone. Back to the drawing board we go. It takes some time to change out of one persona to fall back into another.