Murray: A Mom’s Lament of a Hurried Childhood

A long LONG time ago, an extremely frazzled and exhausted mother of two little boys dreamed about the day when they wouldn’t need her so much. She saw her future consisting of lunch dates with her husband or friends, lengthy vacations to exotic places, and endless time to herself to do as she pleased.

The toilet seats would remain as she left them; the kitchen would be sparkling, and the busy kid messes of clothes strewn about, toys in every room and sticky little handprints or muddy little footprints on every surface wouldn’t be found.

Her car’s interior would be spotless. No sports paraphernalia, no scripts from the children’s theater, and no errant homework would be covering the seats, making it difficult to sit down without first clearing a spot.

Whatever she wanted to watch on TV would be her choice (and her husband’s) only. No more nonstop viewing of the Nickelodeon channel, no watching Disney movies so many times she could act them out in her sleep, and no more need to quickly change the channel when PG-rated material was on and little ears were listening.

There would be no more interrupted phone conversations, allowing her to talk as she wished to her mom, sister, and friends. The necessity of being the peacekeeper and referee for her boys would be no more, as she just knew that somehow older kids grow out of the need to fight about silly things.

She and her husband would have a constant flow of extra money that they didn’t have to spend on babysitters when they were in plays or just decided to go out on a date. They could spend that extra money going on adventures…or at least renovate their house.

No longer would she spend sleepless nights worrying about her boys. She looked forward to getting at least five hours of sleep each night and kissing the constant dark circles under her eyes goodbye.

Maybe that anticipated day in the future would include a time when she didn’t have to attend a plethora of school events, sitting through hours of watching other kids perform before it was her kid’s turn. Maybe she’d be in more activities herself, like she used to be before she earned the title of “Mom.” Maybe she’d finally write that book, check off things on her Bucket List, and discover how to relax.

About a quarter of a century flew by, and this same mother thought back to her wishes when her boys were young enough to want to be tucked in. She found herself crying about not finishing some of the books she started reading aloud with her younger son.

She looked around her house and found it was in disarray, not because of her sons, but because of life…and a renovation that was long overdue. She wondered if she displayed enough photos of the boys throughout the years, because after all, they were her greatest accomplishments in life.

She found that she missed going to her boys’ events because seeing the smiles on their faces made everything else fade in comparison. She yearned to go on long car rides just to hear the noisy kid chatter, and even better, to learn more about just what it was that excited her sons.

This same mother found that her sleeping patterns worsened when her boys grew older and left the house. She discovered her dark undereye circles were most likely hereditary, and although she had more time to exercise, she missed the days of taking her sons to the park, the swimming pool, and the sledding hill, where staying in shape came naturally, and the accompanying laughter helped her soul stay in shape as well.

Although this older mother had more time to write, she still hadn’t written that book she thought she might have finished by this time. On the other hand, she marveled at what she did accomplish while raising two growing young boys.

It’s almost the 2-day span in March where her boys will turn 21 and 25, and this older mother wonders how she ever wanted to wish the time away. She hopes her sons know how proud she has always been of them. She lives to receive their texts, phone calls and visits. She no longer thinks that what she needs is to NOT be needed by her kids.

In fact, this older mom is still exhausted and still frazzled, and yet also happy because her boys still seem to need her from time to time. And although their knowledge has far surpassed hers, they still ask her about things they could simply Google, and she secretly loves them even more for doing so.

In this birthday month for her sons, this older mother wants time to slow down instead of the reverse. She doesn’t care about her car’s interior, her newly-found time to control the TV, or her ability to be in a never-ending amount of her own activities. Give her a night where she can talk to her boys with no time restraint, remind her that she is indeed needed, and maybe throw in a hug and a lot of laughter, and her cup will run over.

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.

