Murray: A little dirt therapy can work wonders
Murray: A little dirt therapy can work wonders

Maybe it’s the extremely mild weather we’ve had this spring; maybe it’s the pandemic that is still keeping us closer than ever to our home; maybe it’s a normal occurrence every year around this time, and I’ve just never noticed. The almost-summer breezes seem just a bit sweeter, the birds seem just a bit more sing-songy, and people all over seem to be in the mood to plant things as far as the eye can see.

I know it’s like this around our house, anyway. Never have I planted so many flowers that decorate our “rustic” deck and also adorn the front of our house. Never has my husband planted such a huge garden that I feel like we are likely to see camera crews filming us for some “living off the grid” show. We’ve been in the mood for planting, and judging by the looks of our neighborhood, so has everyone else.

I wasn’t always this way. As readers may recall, I am a winter afficionado. I love all things related to colder temps and about go into shock when the thermometer registers above 60 degrees. I’m not a fan of sweating or getting dirty, and I despise bugs…especially flying ones and those that are attracted to biting me all over.

I wasn’t brought up to be a gardener in the least. My parents planted a few things and took care of them. I can’t remember ever putting something in the dirt until I planted a flower of some sort after my college graduation with all of the members of my graduating class. It was a pretty flower…and to this day, I can’t remember what it was. I do remember looking at a fellow graduate to get the “technique” down and somehow, my flower made it in the ground.

Several years later when I was married, I had the urge to make the outside of our house look more cheerful with some flowers. It helped that my husband and young sons bought a cedar whiskey barrel planter so I indeed had to follow through with that inclination. I set off to one of the local greenhouses and proceeded to enter a whole new world.

Some red flower in a cute little pack of four caught my eye and made me pick it up, so I brought it to an employee and asked her how to plant it. You know that look that someone gives you when you ask a question that they deem so elementary that they are shocked you are really quite that…shall we say… “inadequate?!?” I’ll never forget the look that this older lady gave me. She stared into my soul, audibly scoffed, and in general, she made me feel like an alien who had just been beamed down to her store to discover something that everyone in her world already knew. Her answer to my simple question was this… “You take the flower and put it in the soil.”

Whoa. Mind-blowing! It really was that simple...

I discovered the fine art of pinching the four-pack of annuals so they would pop out more easily…and I learned that maybe I should do some background research in the future instead of embarrassing myself in front of other more knowledgeable human beings with gardening in their blood.

I’m proud to say that my whiskey barrel looked great that year, filled with red impatiens that became bushier every day, and I discovered that a little dirt on your hands is easily washed off.

A couple decades later, here I am, in the mood to go to greenhouses, nurseries, floral shops, farmers markets…anyplace that sells flowers and plants! I am buying succulents like they are going out of style. For a mere $2, I can buy a little guy who will adorn my windowsill and make me happy every day. What’s not to love about that? And end of the season sales…just give me something that is empty and I’ll fill it with a new creation…coleus, begonias, impatiens…oh my!

I still have a bit of the “old Michelle” in me as I call potting soil “dirt,” and this is mainly to drive my husband (a horticulture major) crazy. I still sweat like a banshee, swat insects away, and scream a little if I see a particularly scary creepy crawly thing in the vicinity. It turns out getting my hands in the dirt and watching things grow is good for my soul.

And really, isn’t that what we all need?

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray

Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City.

Breaking News