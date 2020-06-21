Murray: A little dirt therapy can work wonders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maybe it’s the extremely mild weather we’ve had this spring; maybe it’s the pandemic that is still keeping us closer than ever to our home; maybe it’s a normal occurrence every year around this time, and I’ve just never noticed. The almost-summer breezes seem just a bit sweeter, the birds seem just a bit more sing-songy, and people all over seem to be in the mood to plant things as far as the eye can see.

I know it’s like this around our house, anyway. Never have I planted so many flowers that decorate our “rustic” deck and also adorn the front of our house. Never has my husband planted such a huge garden that I feel like we are likely to see camera crews filming us for some “living off the grid” show. We’ve been in the mood for planting, and judging by the looks of our neighborhood, so has everyone else.

I wasn’t always this way. As readers may recall, I am a winter afficionado. I love all things related to colder temps and about go into shock when the thermometer registers above 60 degrees. I’m not a fan of sweating or getting dirty, and I despise bugs…especially flying ones and those that are attracted to biting me all over.