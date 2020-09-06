Murray: A flower's life lessons

Who knew that an impulse buy of a few gazanias this summer would turn out to teach me more about life than about the actual upkeep of flowers? It’s certainly not the outcome I was looking for when I picked up a couple small cartons with the prettiest flowers I had seen. I didn’t even know what they were…and I didn’t bother to ask the person working at the little country garden in the middle of nowhere. All I knew was these flowers “spoke” to me and I needed to have them.
Early in their life with me, I suddenly discovered that they completely closed up by the time I got home with them. Those beautiful blooms that seemed to reach out to the sun were no longer there. Not even 12 hours had passed…and already I was a plant killer. Par for the course, thought I, as I probably killed more plants than I can remember in my college years. However, most of them lasted at least one whole day under my care.
What was a person to do in this sad situation of bloom-less beauties? Of course, I reached out to my friends on Facebook. We were in the thick of the early pandemic after all, and social media seemed to be the only way to “talk” to people. I received advice telling me that my new little “experiments” were “four-o’clocks” as a friend’s grandfather always called them. I had other friends tell me to put these flowers in full sun and not to water them too much. I also learned from some other friends that I was dealing with some flowers called gazanias. It turns out all of those friends were pretty helpful to me.
After discovering that shade and almost daily watering were actually the opposite of what my flowers wanted, I began to see them thrive. I still watered them a little too much, because, as any helicopter parent will tell you, I just thought that the more attention I gave them, the more they would grow.
And therein lies a life lesson. Sometimes pulling back with our attention is actually GOOD for things (or perhaps even PEOPLE) to grow. The less I hovered over my gazanias, the more they took off by themselves. In fact, some days I simply stood and admired their beauty, shocked that they were doing so well!
I’ve always wondered if I could be called a helicopter parent, and judging by my overly concerned affections and attention to my gazanias, I realized that I may have been “flying too closely” to my sons all their lives. Yes, maybe indeed I “watered them” too much. Maybe I “kept them in the shade” when the sun was what they needed. Maybe I checked in with them a little too much and didn’t let go as soon as they would’ve preferred.
Hindsight is 20/20, as the saying goes, and it’s a little too late to call a do-over. My sons are grown; they are thriving and they haven’t withered away. They are off the starting block and thick into the race. They are dealing with things I never had to … and they are doing a great job without my ever-present assistance.
It’s hard to pull away from anything … whether it’s a new flower or a person. Most of us just want to help more than anything, but sometimes that “help” is uncalled for, unasked for, and simply unwanted. (If my sons are reading this, don’t get too excited. I’m still pretty invested in being interested in every little thing about you. I’m just going to try to hang back and be a fan instead of a helicopter)
So, it’s the end of summer and my gazanias are still hanging on. This may just be the turning point of my plant-killing tendencies. I’m going to admire them a lot more in the days to come and start researching how I might be able to save them over the winter. Then again, I may just step back and let them do their own thing. Who knows? They may have more lessons in store for me.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!