Murray: A flower's life lessons

Who knew that an impulse buy of a few gazanias this summer would turn out to teach me more about life than about the actual upkeep of flowers? It’s certainly not the outcome I was looking for when I picked up a couple small cartons with the prettiest flowers I had seen. I didn’t even know what they were…and I didn’t bother to ask the person working at the little country garden in the middle of nowhere. All I knew was these flowers “spoke” to me and I needed to have them.

Early in their life with me, I suddenly discovered that they completely closed up by the time I got home with them. Those beautiful blooms that seemed to reach out to the sun were no longer there. Not even 12 hours had passed…and already I was a plant killer. Par for the course, thought I, as I probably killed more plants than I can remember in my college years. However, most of them lasted at least one whole day under my care.