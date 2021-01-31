Murray: A 180-degree pivot might be just what you need

Sometimes when you’re feeling “stuck,” stop, think, and do the opposite of what you’d normally do. This is what I’ve recently followed, and it’s just the right advice for such a weird year like the one we’ve been having.
All of a sudden, what was normal … isn’t. What was up is down. What was right is wrong. We’re living in a world full of willy-nilly weirdness, so instead of bemoaning what we’ve lost, maybe we should find something to gain.
I’ve recently done something so little, so teeny, so simple … and it’s making a huge difference in my life. It involves a pub table from my basement, a few decorations from my youngest son’s high school graduation party two years ago, and a fresh new location. I was accustomed to parking my laptop on my desk that faced our huge back yard, and I felt a bit like I was outside, partially because of the windows on three sides of me, and partially because the hot or cold air seemed to seep in like there was nothing between the great outdoors and me in my swivel desk chair.
I liked my writing spot. There was plenty to look at, and there was also enough room for my taskmasters (my three dogs) to lie down beside me, locking me in my chair until my words flowed onto the screen. Every day around the same time, I could think, “Cue the deer!” and like clockwork, they paraded through our yard majestically. Birds flittered and periodically found a landing spot on our deck on the other side of the window directly in front of me. Sometimes a crazy little fox pranced down our driveway, appearing out of thin air and disappearing before I could grab my phone to capture his image. Things were beautiful … and I could sit at my desk and pound out columns and teach online classes in pure comfort.
And then about a month ago, I became stuck. I didn’t like my chair. The lighting was poor at night. My dogs were starting to be a little too close to me, forcing their heads underneath my left arm (even as I was typing) and breathing hot and not-so-fresh breath in my face. I became distracted by the wildlife parade that I used to love. I decided I needed a change, and so I followed the advice I’d read somewhere about doing the opposite. It made no sense … and therefore, it would probably make all the sense in the world at the same time.
I chose a spot that I had fallen in love with when we moved to our house long ago. I am still parked in front of windows, but I face our front yard instead of our back. I’m at a desk, but a little higher one as I chose a pub table that wasn’t getting the use it should. I have some great decorations to look at in a different way. What was once part of the red and black school color décor of a grad party now has morphed into kitschy fun decorations for my little writing nook.
A simple move down a half flight of stairs in a different “desk” facing the opposite direction … yes, it was just the opposite of what I’ve been doing for years, and I feel like I’ve moved to a different continent.
My “new world” also includes some new sounds. I used to work and write in complete silence. I couldn’t have any noise getting in the way of my thoughts. I couldn’t have a person talk to me, or God forbid, even watch TV in a room on a different floor. I wrote late at night or in the mornings when everyone else was out of the house so I could have complete and utter silence.
Enter my “stuck stage,” and I’ve gone wild. I ask Alexa to play a little Michael Buble … or better yet, my new favorite, “hungover jazz.” Music now blares from the floor above me, wafting down the open stairs as I’m typing these last words. My husband just came home from work and wondered if he’d stepped into a coffee shop.
In this upside-down topsy-turvy time, the next time you feel stuck, embrace doing the opposite. You just never know where it may take you.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.