Murray: 2020, the year we lost Baby Jesus

The more I pondered it, the more I wanted to keep this crazy find. I could be that person … the one who finds Jesus.

Ironically, isn’t that what Christmas is all about? We wait and wait and celebrate the birth of a baby who forever changed not only two parents’ lives … but also the lives of people around the world for eternity.

This year, our celebrations will look a lot different than we can ever recall. Families can’t get together. Churches will hold services online. Christmas seems like it may strongly resemble the one that the Grinch imagined the Whos down in Who-ville having after he stole all of their presents and food.

Maybe Dr. Seuss was ahead of his time when he wrote “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” After watching that cartoon so much that I could act out all of the parts in a solo performance, I realize that my favorite part is knowing that Christmas goes on. It’s not about the presents or the food … or in the case of 2020, it’s not about the Christmas concerts, services and celebrations. It’s about being careful and being together, even if “together” means remaining far apart.