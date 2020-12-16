Murray: 2020, the year we lost Baby Jesus

You realize you’re becoming chronologically advanced when you have so many holiday decorations that they start to breed in your attic. This is what seems to have happened in our house lately.
I spotted a ratty old cardboard box that was precariously perched on top of a few plastic bins and envisioned this toppling over on my husband as he crawled past it in our no-standing-allowed attic. He caught it before it caught him and pushed it out to me to inspect. Lo and behold, a trio of blue ceramic pieces from a nativity scene stared up at me, barely protected from the elements of the attic as they were uncharacteristically unwrapped and just sitting in a box without a top.
Upon further inspection, I saw that the three pieces were Mary, Joseph and an Angel. Isn’t that fitting for 2020? Baby Jesus is missing. Where on earth could he have gone? And why would I own these pieces of a nativity set without the star of the show? I couldn’t remember ever buying these pieces, let alone having them set up in my house without Jesus.
Maybe my mom had passed this set down to me. Since I recognized her handwriting on the outside of the box, I took pictures of the blue trio and sent them to her. Strangely enough, she had never seen them, let alone owned them and appreciated them enough to share with me.
My first inclination was to donate Mary, Joseph and the Angel to Goodwill since I had no recollection of them. I thought maybe someone else could enjoy them and even locate a Baby Jesus to match the group.
The more I pondered it, the more I wanted to keep this crazy find. I could be that person … the one who finds Jesus.
Ironically, isn’t that what Christmas is all about? We wait and wait and celebrate the birth of a baby who forever changed not only two parents’ lives … but also the lives of people around the world for eternity.
This year, our celebrations will look a lot different than we can ever recall. Families can’t get together. Churches will hold services online. Christmas seems like it may strongly resemble the one that the Grinch imagined the Whos down in Who-ville having after he stole all of their presents and food.
Maybe Dr. Seuss was ahead of his time when he wrote “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” After watching that cartoon so much that I could act out all of the parts in a solo performance, I realize that my favorite part is knowing that Christmas goes on. It’s not about the presents or the food … or in the case of 2020, it’s not about the Christmas concerts, services and celebrations. It’s about being careful and being together, even if “together” means remaining far apart.
It’s hard to know what to plan in this uncertain world where God seems to be laughing at us for being so bold to think that we might be in control. We were so busy being busy that we never had the time to look up and look around at our loved ones, amazed by the people we are lucky enough to call family. We were caught up in never saying "no" to outside forces, almost losing touch with what’s most important to each of us deep down inside. We were spending too much time making a living instead of making a life.
And then Covid-19 struck.
Terrible unimaginable things have happened in the last year … but little silver lining moments have also been a part of our life tapestry. No two people have had the same moments or even similar experiences in this pandemic. Everyone is simultaneously hurting and healing over some unasked-for aspect of a “new normal” we never thought possible.
So where is Baby Jesus in all of this? I like to think He is everywhere. Maybe the truest form of Jesus in the nativity set is NOT to be there physically … but to be in each of us. That’s probably a little tough for a kid playing with his mom’s nativity set to fathom, so a baby in a manger is more easily understood.
This year, I’m setting up my nativity trio that popped up out of nowhere. And instead of finding a “stand-in” for Baby Jesus, I think I’ll just reserve a spot for him. He HAS to be around here somewhere…or maybe indeed…everywhere.
Michelle Sprout Murray is a writer who lives in Mason City. She may be reached at sproutmurray@gmail.com.
