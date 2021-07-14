Murphy: Stop this miscarriage of justice

How is it possible that someone who went through all that to help this country is being sent away over a piece of bread?

The government declines to discuss this case. According to CNN, its decision simply cited “terrorist activity,” though Niazy said he told the story about the bread in his asylum interview.

Herting said in federal immigration courts in recent years what constitutes support of terrorism has expanded and become “more skewed.” He pointed to a 2018 case in which a woman was denied asylum because after being captured and seeing her husband murdered by guerrillas in El Salvador, she was forced to cook and clean for the guerrillas. Providing those services, even under threat of death, was considered by the immigration court to be support of terrorists.

“I don’t like putting odds on outcomes for my clients, but the case law is not positive for Zalmay,” Herting wrote in an email to me. “Certainly we still have hope that we can get people interested enough in his story that there may be positive change, but without some reform in the law, he’s facing a very steep uphill climb. I am sure the court will be sympathetic to his story, but sympathy doesn’t change the law and the law in this area is fundamentally rotten.”