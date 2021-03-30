MURPHY: Republican hopefuls already in Iowa, but Trump looms

No other Republican candidate reached double digits in the poll.

In other words, unless there is seismic movement among the GOP electorate, if Trump enters the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Trump wins the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

But if Trump does not run, the Republican primary likely would be wide open and include many candidates, maybe as many as the unwieldly 2016 field, which at one point grew to nearly 20 candidates. So until Trump makes a decision, other potential candidates are testing the waters.

And it may be like this for a long time. There is no reason for Trump to rush a decision: as a former president who remains very popular within the party, there is no need for him to mount any sort of early campaign. He could drop into a primary race well into the cycle and still win comfortably.

So each time we talk about these other potential candidates --- Pompeo, Haley, the Scotts, Tom Cotton, even Mike Pence --- it will all come with the caveat: But Donald Trump has not yet decided whether he will run.

Because until Trump rules himself out --- or some other unforeseen issue arises that makes that decision for him --- the Republican presidential primary will remain his to lose.