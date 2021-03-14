MURPHY: Pleased with the verdict, upset with the trial

Under no circumstances should that ever land a journalist in handcuffs, a courtroom or jail.

Because the former is an attorney and the latter a journalism teacher, I asked Iowa House minority leader Todd Prichard and assistant minority leader Jennifer Konfrst for their thoughts on the trial. Both are Democrats, like Sarcone.

Prichard said he was pleased the jury acquitted Sahouri, saying the system worked in this case. I asked Prichard, a prosecutor, whether he feels Sahouri should have faced trial in the first place.

"I’m hesitant to second-guess, not having studied the file. But you know, it’s one of those things where the evidence was overwhelming that this person was not going to be found guilty," Prichard said. "I don’t think it’s a case that I, personally, would have brought as a prosecutor. But that’s me."

Konfrst repeatedly used the word "chilling" to describe the whole situation.

"I felt that it was an overreach. I felt that it was a prosecution that was not necessary and was not a good use of taxpayer dollars. It’s frustrating to me," Konfrst said. "And the chilling effect that it could have on other journalists who are trying to cover unrest, or really anything, by knowing that just by doing their jobs, they could be prosecuted and have to go to trial."

In a statement in my official capacity as president of the Iowa Capitol Press Association, I said the not guilty verdict was a victory for Sahouri, the Des Moines Register, the First Amendment, and journalists everywhere. But at the same time, this was not a moment to celebrate. Rather, it was a moment of relief, and a moment to reaffirm our support for a truly free press.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

