MURPHY: New Iowa press group to advocate for accessible, transparent state government

As someone who was heavily involved in the formation of the Iowa Capitol Press Association, I can tell you there was no big bang moment that propelled its creation. It’s something some among the statehouse press corps have toyed with for a few years. It may actually have been the pandemic that allowed the group to gather enough steam this year. It seems easier to get people to jump on a video conference call from their home computer than it is to get them to travel to a common site for a meeting.

After months of group meetings to lay the foundation, the organization formally announced itself on November 30. Just before that formal announcement, the group elected its first officers. This reporter was humbled and honored to be elected president. Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch was elected vice president and Katarina Sostaric of Iowa Public Radio was elected secretary.

Those officers have already started meeting with state government leaders, including the governor’s staff and legislative leaders. A priority right now is preparing for the 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature, especially given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But in the coming weeks, months and years, the ICPA will continue to advocate for a state government that is accessible to journalists that serve the public, and transparent in its dealings.