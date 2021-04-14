Murphy: More information, transparency needed from Supreme Court

The Iowa Supreme Court’s announcement that it will do what it can to ensure Iowa’s redistricting process continues as normal as possible was simultaneously surprising, welcome and a little concerning.
That’s quite the range of reactions to a press release, to be sure. But this was no ordinary press release.
To start, the Iowa Supreme Court commenting on an issue before it reaches the court happens roughly somewhere between rarely and never.
The court says it practices that kind of restraint out of fairness, and that checks out. If the court is going to be asked to rule on an issue, it wouldn’t seem proper for the court to be discussing that issue weeks or months in advance.
It makes sense, and is perhaps comforting that the court broke with that longstanding practice in this case. As long as we’ve known that federal census data was going to be severely delayed this year, we’ve known Iowa’s redistricting procedure faced many unknowns.
With the federal data not expected until after the Iowa Constitution’s September 15 deadline for redistricting to be completed, there have been an endless number of questions and very few concrete answers.
The Supreme Court’s announcement that, if the data does not arrive on time, it will help oversee the process and ensure it runs as normal as possible may have provided some comfort to Iowans concerned about how the process would play out. With the court involved, it feels like the state’s redistricting process, which is widely hailed for its nonpartisan nature, has an improved chance of staying on track despite unprecedented circumstances.
And yet, within that announcement there was also a cause for concern. It would be fair, and perhaps a bit understated, to say the court is not conveying much of an air of transparency.
The announcement provided few details about how the court may involve itself in the redistricting process, other than to say that it would implement a process that would permit “to the extent possible, the redistricting framework presently set forth in Iowa Code chapter 42…”.
That’s pretty vague.
Will the court just extend the deadline and allow the Legislative Services Agency and Iowa Legislature conduct the procedure as they normally would? Will the court have LSA draw the maps and then approve those maps, leaving legislators out of the process? Or will the court do all the work of both drawing and approving the maps?
The press release gave no indication of what the court might do.
What’s more is the court said, at the present time, it does not anticipate answering additional questions or making any other public comments.
Remember, this is a process in which political boundaries throughout the state --- for the 150 seats in the Iowa Legislature --- will be redrawn and established for the next decade. It is a monumental task with massive political consequences. That does not sound like the type of procedure that should be conducted without any public scrutiny.
Perhaps this will become moot, the federal census bureau will move up its timeline and data will get to Iowa in time for LSA and legislators to complete the work before the September 15 deadline.
But the more time that passes without any such change, and the more it begins to look like the Supreme Court will have to be involved, the court should offer more insight into its plans for redistricting. The task is far too important to be undertaken out of the public eye.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.