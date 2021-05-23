MURPHY: Lawmakers run roughshod over local control

A frequent thought among those who can be skeptical about the true intentions of politicians is that the only political party that truly cares about government spending, debts and deficits is the party that is out of power.

Given the Iowa Legislature’s recent history, it appears local control suffers from a similar ideological malleability. In other words: Iowa state lawmakers think local control is great — until they are in control and another government body is doing something they don’t like.

For recent evidence, look no further than the 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature. With Republicans in complete command of the state-lawmaking process, local control was an oak leaf in a tornado as state lawmakers enacted new mandates that limited the governing options of local school boards, elections officials, county supervisors and city councils and mayors.

A bill that was passed in the 11th hour (and signed into law in the 12th) prohibits local governments from enacting public face mask requirements that exceed the state’s requirement, if any. So if the COVID-19 pandemic flares up again in any corner of the state, those communities will not be allowed to enact face mask requirements unless the state has one.