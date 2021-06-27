 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MURPHY: Iowa still politically purple in one area
0 comments
alert top story

MURPHY: Iowa still politically purple in one area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The political divide in Iowa has been shrinking in recent election cycles, and the state is becoming far more red than blue.

But Iowa remains politically purple in at least one area, and that makes it an outlier across the country: its split of Democrats and Republicans holding statewide office.

Iowa is one of just four states in the country with Democrats and Republicans each holding at least two statewide elected offices, according to research by Sabato’s Crystal Ball of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Like everything else in our politically polarized climate, unified party control of statewide elected offices is expanding. According to the Crystal Ball’s research, in 34 states one party control all statewide offices, and in another 12 states one party controls all but one statewide office.

Only Iowa, Arizona, North Carolina and Washington have a genuine mix of Democratic and Republican statewide officeholders.

Iowa has Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of State Paul Pate and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Attorney General Tom Miller, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald are Democrats.

In describing each state’s political climate, the Crystal Ball wrote that Iowa "has a history as a swing state, although less so today on the presidential level." Iowa went for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, then Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Beyond that swing of the political pendulum, Iowa’s congressional delegation has gone from a political split that lasted for roughly a half-century to mostly Republican domination since 2014. Republicans have held both U.S. Senate seats since 2014, and the governor’s office for more than a decade. All of this has led many political analysts to believe Iowa is headed toward — if it hasn't already arrived — at red state status.

Those statewide, state-level offices remain the outlier. And that may not change any time soon, even as Republicans continue to excel in those other statewide races.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Democrats Miller and Fitzgerald are two longtime incumbents, each of whom is the longest-serving official in his respective position in U.S. history.

(This is a peculiarly Iowa thing: Former Gov. Terry Branstad, during his time in office, became the longest-serving governor in U.S. history. Boy, howdy, do Iowans love their incumbents.)

Miller’s and Fitzgerald’s longtime tenure gives Democrats two fairly automatic wins every four years. The two rarely face a serious electoral challenge.

Sand added to the Democrats’ hold on statewide offices in 2018 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman. The state auditor’s race is not typically one in which voters pay much attention, and Sand in 2018 swooped in with a well-funded and politically smart campaign. If Sand runs for re-election — he's also considering a run for governor — he would be difficult to unseat.

Likewise, Republicans are mostly on solid ground in the statewide offices they control. It’s difficult to envision a Democrat winning the agriculture secretary’s race anytime soon, even though the party did in the 2000s with Patty Judge. And Republicans have held the secretary of state’s office since 2010.

Then there’s the governor’s office. The transition from Branstad to Reynolds, his former lieutenant, has proved smooth thus far for Republicans. But this may be the Democrats’ best opportunity to flip a statewide seat: in 2018 Reynolds, in her first election, won by just less than 3 percentage points.

All of these races will be on the ballot in 2022. The race for governor will obviously be the headliner, but there is intrigue with some of the others, starting with Sand’s decision whether to challenge Reynolds or run for re-election as auditor.

Will Pate, as the state’s top elections official, face electoral backlash for some of the changes to state elections law implemented by Reynolds and Republican lawmakers? It’s also possible Pate could face a primary challenge from a Republican candidate who feels he has not gone far enough to advance conservative elections policy.

Will Miller or Fitzgerald retire? As history-making incumbents, they are nearly unbeatable. But if either retires, an open-seat race in a down-ballot office would be an electoral toss-up.

The answers to those questions will help determine whether Iowa remains an outlier nationally, and whether its statewide offices remain the lone politically divided holdout in an otherwise Republican-dominated state.

WANT TO RESPOND?: Use this form to write a letter to the editor
Erin Murphy (copy)

Erin Murphy

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ernst: Water rule a gut punch to Iowans
Columnists

Ernst: Water rule a gut punch to Iowans

A gut punch to Iowans.

A gut punch to Iowans. That’s the only way to describe the Biden Administration’s decision to roll back the previous administration’s Navigable Water Protection Rule. Sadly, for those of us who have been on the frontlines of this fight since 2015, this news is not a surprise.

 

Now let me be clear: everyone can agree that clean water should be a national priority. Iowans, and all Americans, want sensible safeguards that protect our environment and keep our nation’s water clean. But what they don’t want is a one-size-fits-all, Washington power grab that makes it harder for Iowans to farm, ranch, and build.

 

That’s why, in 2015, when the Obama-Biden Administration finalized its Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule—giving the federal government authority to regulate water on 97 percent of the land in Iowa—I immediately got to work to get it off the books. I fought to nullify the rule, but even after my bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support, it was vetoed by President Obama.

 

But I didn’t back down, and even before President Trump took office, I signaled my intent to work with him on a new, more flexible rule. And we did: the Trump Administration released a proposed rule to replace the Obama-era rule with one that provided much-needed predictability and certainty for farmers. Importantly, it established clear and reasonable definitions of what qualifies as a “water of the United States.” That rule, entitled the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, was finalized in January 2020.

 

As they say, however, elections have consequences. Anticipating a return to the Obama-Biden era of burdensome regulations, at the beginning of this year I urged the Senate to stand with workers, farmers, manufacturers, and businesses by upholding the previous administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

 

Despite having the support of 25 of my colleagues and stakeholders across the country, the Biden Administration ignored these concerns, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced their plans to undo all of our progress.

 

The reality is the fight for Iowa’s agriculture community is never over, and right now I’m working to push back on any harmful regulation this new administration might impose on these hardworking folks.

 

Together with Senator Chuck Grassley, I’m pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, to make known to the president and his colleagues at the EPA and the Corps the serious concerns Iowa’s farmers and ranchers have with their recent actions on WOTUS. I’m also working to strengthen the voices Iowa’s small businesses in the federal rulemaking process. Too often, Washington bureaucrats put forward rules and regulations without considering their impact on small businesses—and the Obama-Biden WOTUS rule is a perfect example. That’s why I’ve put forward the Prove It Act which allows our small businesses to send federal agencies back to the drawing board to “prove” what they’re proposing won’t hurt small businesses. Specifically, the bill gives the Small Business Administration the ability to question an agency’s analysis if it claims a rule or regulation won’t impact small businesses.

 

When it comes to WOTUS, instead of continuing to confuse Iowa’s hardworking families, farmers, and businesses by changing its definition with each new administration, we need to make a reasonable, workable definition permanent. To do so, I helped introduce the Define WOTUS ActThis commonsense effort is more important now than ever.

 

There’s simply no reason to return to the Obama-era ways of giving an unchecked federal agency and unelected Washington bureaucrats more authority to control what’s done on private land. I will always fight tooth and nail for Iowa’s agriculture community, our working families, and our small businesses—and I’ll continue to push back against any attempts to impose complex, burdensome, and overreaching regulations on folks in our state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News