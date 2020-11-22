Murphy: Governor’s COVID PSA a good effort, but critics say it's late

"COVID-19 isn’t stronger than Iowans’ resolve to overcome it," Reynolds says in the ad. "Let’s step up and stop the spread together."

Household gatherings focus of state’s COVID-19 tracing work With COVID-19 spreading through Iowa at record levels, state public health officials are focusing their work to identify the virus’ spread through household gatherings.

Perhaps the video will resonate with Iowans, especially those who may have been treating COVID-19 with a more cavalier attitude. Hopefully it has an impact in slowing the virus’ furious spread through the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps, as critics say, it would have been effective earlier this year, before the virus began spreading at an exponential and deadly rate. Maybe it would have helped lessen that sudden explosion.

What if this campaign would have been put together in April or May? Maybe it would have resonated with Iowans then, causing more people to be more considerate about their everyday behaviors and how they impact the virus’ spread. And maybe the sudden surge we’re seeing would not be so severe.

It has been severe. In Iowa over the past month, the 14-day average number of new cases has quadrupled, the number of daily hospitalizations has tripled, and the 14-day average of new deaths has doubled.

The virus is spreading in Iowa at a rate not seen before during the eight-month pandemic.

+5 Reynolds gives $14M to Iowa care homes as virus cases rise Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that she will provide $14 million in federal funds to Iowa's long-term care centers to help them manage new outbreaks of the coronavirus at the facilities.

Some are still learning