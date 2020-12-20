MURPHY: A powerful and hopeful moment amid a devastating pandemic

This has been a rough nine months for a lot of people, for a lot of reasons. And the COVID-19 vaccines are the brightest rays of hope yet for a return to normalcy. For everything we have all endured throughout this marathon of a miserable year, the finish line is finally in sight.

In too many ways, this pandemic has made 2020 a miserable year.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of roughly 3,500 Iowans, more than 300,000 Americans, and nearly 2 million people worldwide.

Many businesses — especially in the hospitality industry— have been crushed by the pandemic. As a result, many workers have been laid off, missing out on essential income.

Food insecurity in Iowa has doubled, meaning twice as many Iowans and their families are worried about having enough food on the table during the holidays.

Schools shut down in the spring and this fall have dealt with starts and stops, many of them shuffling between having students in their buildings and trying to learn remotely.

Families and friends have been kept apart while the virus rages.

That is a lot to deal with, and we’ve all been dealing with it now for the better part of a year. It has been difficult. It has been trying.