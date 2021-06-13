MURPHY: A good discussion, part of a greater debate

“It is not uncommon to see someone at that seven-year mark say, ‘Enough is enough,’ and they move onto something else less stressful, less challenging, and certainly in some ways a little more rewarding,” Thompson said.

But neither Thompson nor Bradshaw shied away from changes to police practices that are being challenged and in some cases changed. Both applauded legislation passed in 2020 in Iowa — shortly after George Floyd, of Minneapolis, was killed while being detained by a police officer. That new law, among other provisions, banned the use of police choke holds in most cases, barred the hiring of officers who have been disciplined by other agencies for using excessive force, and allows the state attorney general to investigate when an individual dies while in police custody.

“It didn’t change our methodology one way or the other,” Thompson said. “In my agency or statewide, I didn’t hear any sheriffs standing up and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a crisis,’ because 90% of what was contained in that bill was already being implemented and was already standard practice across the board.”