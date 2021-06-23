 Skip to main content
MURPHY: 2022 opportunities to test Iowa Democrats’ political depth
MURPHY: 2022 opportunities to test Iowa Democrats' political depth

Whether the Iowa Democrats have a deep political bench will be revealed in the coming months.

The process has already started, with Iowa Democrats in recent weeks declaring their candidacy for or interest in winnable 2022 races.

Erin Murphy (copy)

Erin Murphy

Iowa Republicans hold no fewer than four seats for which Democrats should be able to mount serious challenges next year: the U.S. Senate, governor, and the 1st and 2nd congressional districts.

Even if longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley opts to seek re-election, Democrats at the very least should be able to make that a closer race than Grassley is accustomed to, if for no other reason than hyper-partisan polarization. Gov. Kim Reynolds won her first election by just 3 percentage points in 2018, and that was before she became the flashpoint of the state’s response to a global pandemic.

And those eastern Iowa congressional districts feature two freshmen Republicans, Ashley Hinson in the 1st and Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 2nd, in districts that are almost always competitive just by the nature of their electorate. (Of course, the big caveat here is we don’t know exactly what these districts will look like after the pandemic-delayed redistricting process is completed this fall.)

And that doesn’t include central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which is also historically competitive and could be an open-seat race if U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat, opts to run for another office on the previously discussed list.

Long story short, Iowa Democrats are going to need four or five strong candidates, including in two statewide races, if they are to effectively dispute the notion that Iowa is simply turning into a red state.

Can Iowa Democrats, mostly decimated atop the ticket in the past four elections, go four or five deep next year? We’ll find out. And we’re starting to hear some of the names that ultimately will provide that answer.

Ras Smith, a state lawmaker from Waterloo, this week became the first Democrat to announce a run for governor. Smith will be an intriguing candidate to follow: he does not have a statewide profile, but he has been a passionate legislator, particularly on issues of racial and social justice, as well as education.

It is likely the Democratic primary for governor will be competitive. Axne, for example, is considering a run, and she would be a formidable candidate. She has won twice in the very competitive and politically balanced 3rd District.

In the 1st Congressional District, Liz Mathis, a state lawmaker from the Cedar Rapids area, said this past week she is seriously considering a run. Mathis tweeted a photo of herself with Axne, along with the caption: "Taking some advice on how to win." Mathis is well-regarded for her work in the Iowa Legislature, and she has been a leading Democratic voice on issues related to Medicaid. She is well-known in the district, not only because of her time in the Legislature but from her previous career as a TV journalist.

Side note: If the 1st District race turns out to be incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican, facing Democratic challenger Liz Mathis, that would be a race between two women who are both former state legislators and former TV news journalists — and who also worked for the same Cedar Rapids station, KCRG-TV.

Although it's early, one area of concern for Democrats is the 2nd Congressional District. Miller-Meeks won her 2020 election by a microscopic six votes over fellow former state senator Rita Hart, but no Democratic candidate has yet announced for the 2nd District for 2022. That would not necessarily be a big deal — again, it is still fairly early in the cycle — but it would seem that Democrats would be a little more eager to jump at a prime opportunity to face a one-term incumbent in a competitive district. Then again, perhaps the delayed redistricting process is a factor here.

There will be national headwinds and any number of other issues at play in the 2022 elections. But the candidate will always matter, and Iowa Democrats have a handful of prime opportunities in front of them. We’ll see if their roster is up to the challenge.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

