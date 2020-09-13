Mayor Schickel: We continue to push Vision North Iowa forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six months before The National Civic League named Mason City a finalist for the All-America City Award, they asked about our “civic infrastructure.” It’s not a sexy description or hot topic of conversation, but it is the backbone of the success Mason City and North Iowa are achieving.

The progress and positive momentum in our community is largely a by-product of careful and intentional planning. The biggest effort to establish our regional strategic plan, Vision North Iowa, provided the catalyst. This effort drew from the input of key partner organizations and a diverse steering committee representing wide-ranging interests.

The plan identified four primary goals: Building a Regional Community; People, Place & Prosperity; Innovation & Entrepreneurship; and Business Development & Marketing. It also included the strategies and actions necessary to achieve these goals.

This plan was designed to be a living document demonstrating the commitment of the region to improve the lives of all North Iowans. To that end, ongoing meetings and accountability reports ensure all partners live up to the agreed-upon path in the plan. The relationships and collaboration resulting from the planning and implementation of Vision North Iowa may be the most significant byproduct.