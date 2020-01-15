Mayor Schickel: 21 active economic development projects happening here

Solar power is already saving utility costs at the public library. This year it will be expanded to the Water Reclamation Facility and Multi Purpose Arena.

People are coming home to Mason City. Mason City Schools actually saw an increase of 31 students in the current school year. This is the largest increase in the last 10 years.

One resident, Faruk Jessa, described his decision to move here in a Globe-Gazette guest opinion. He said Mason City has “what every right minded American aspires to have as a good quality of life.”

Are you listening California? Illinois? Minnesota?

Which brings me to the 2020 census. Please join me in participating. It impacts everything from roads to schools to public safety. If we don’t participate, Mason City loses money. Let’s make sure Mason City counts!

Of all the good things that are happening, the one I love the most is our community working together with mutual respect and friendship to get things done.

That’s why I am so grateful to our City Council and to all of our partners who are working so well together, including the powerful team formed between Mason City, Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County.