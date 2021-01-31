MASON CITY UPDATE: Water meter project nearly done

The City is continuing to make progress on the River City Renaissance implementation with Henkel Construction starting construction of the Principal Pavilion behind the existing façade of the mall. The work currently being completed includes demolition, altering the sprinkler system, setting foundations and framing for new walls. As reconstruction begins, I will share information and schedule tours for the council to see the progress in person. Another portion of the River City Renaissance received recognition for its efforts with the Mason City Arena winning the Best Civic Renovation in the State of Iowa through the 1000 Friends of Iowa organization. This award was particularly exciting as it considered the broader economic impact of submitted projects and the sustainability of those developments. The ability to have a great impact beyond the footprint of the development was one of the driving factors behind the River City Renaissance vision and the arena is certainly achieving that goal even through a pandemic. Regarding the Hotel development, the updated feasibility study has been submitted from Gatehouse to the lending institution and work continues to progress on the items listed in the term sheet. City staff is working with our development attorneys to make the needed amendments to the PSDA, such as modifying deadlines, to reflect the unforeseen COVID impacts.