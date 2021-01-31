MASON CITY UPDATE: Water meter project nearly done

The City is continuing to make progress on the River City Renaissance implementation with Henkel Construction starting construction of the Principal Pavilion behind the existing façade of the mall. The work currently being completed includes demolition, altering the sprinkler system, setting foundations and framing for new walls. As reconstruction begins, I will share information and schedule tours for the council to see the progress in person. Another portion of the River City Renaissance received recognition for its efforts with the Mason City Arena winning the Best Civic Renovation in the State of Iowa through the 1000 Friends of Iowa organization. This award was particularly exciting as it considered the broader economic impact of submitted projects and the sustainability of those developments. The ability to have a great impact beyond the footprint of the development was one of the driving factors behind the River City Renaissance vision and the arena is certainly achieving that goal even through a pandemic. Regarding the Hotel development, the updated feasibility study has been submitted from Gatehouse to the lending institution and work continues to progress on the items listed in the term sheet. City staff is working with our development attorneys to make the needed amendments to the PSDA, such as modifying deadlines, to reflect the unforeseen COVID impacts.
The City authorized a capital project to replace all water meters in the city through an outside contractor in FY20. This work was stopped due to COVID and restarted in the fall as more was known about the spread of COVID and proper protection to limit spread. This project is now nearing completion and city staff will soon close out the contract with the vendor. After the meter work is completed, the city will continue to replace meters in the system as needed. Due to the original effort starting many years ago, it is likely that a number of meters and meter batteries will need to be replaced every year going forward, but the staff efficiency, information collected and usage accuracy will be greatly improved with the new meters deployed throughout the city.
Winter weather is upon us again, the Operations and Maintenance Department has worked to get equipment ready and staffing is back to nearly full strength. While alternate side parking is a frustration for many residents every winter, this important policy allows for streets to be cleared properly and ensures our first responders can reach citizens in need. I would encourage anyone living in Mason City to sign up for CodeRED Alerts through our website as it will provide updates on weather events and important general city and county information, like alternate side parking or utility issues. These messages can be received via text, email, or phone call based off the preference of the individual. It is often a struggle to reach people that are not active on social media or pay attention to news outlets and this valuable tool ensures they receive these updates.
Aaron Burnett is the city administrator for the City of Mason City.