MASON CITY UPDATE: City's fiscal year ends strong

Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is taking a serious toll on trees in the community and the forethought of the city staff is paying dividends. While the workload of the tree crews will continue to be very heavy over the coming years clearing dead Ash trees, the city will have some new trees already on their way towards maturing because of the several years' head start in addressing the EAB issue. Many mature or damaged Ash trees were removed in previous years and new trees were planted in their place throughout the community. These efforts continue each year with increased staffing and dedicated funding towards programs to replant trees in Mason City. The dedication to preservation of the urban forest in Mason City will likely set it apart over the next decade as many cities lose a majority of the trees in parks and other public spaces.