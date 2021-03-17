MASON CITY UPDATE: City Hall reopening on March 22

In addition to normal staff recruitments, several city departments are currently taking applications for various seasonal positions and internships. The summer season is a busy time for construction, cultural, and recreation related programs and staff. It is critical to get the needed positions filled in advance of the summer to ensure the smooth operation of these departments and the value these employees provide is tremendous. Without seasonal help, the expanded offerings during summer programs would not occur and contractors would be delayed waiting for information and approvals. This year the high amount of utility work and construction will lead to an even greater burden on staff to keep up with the progress on these projects, but the Engineering Department is planning ahead for these demands and putting the necessary resources in place.
This year will feature the much-anticipated reopening of the improved Aquatic Center with restored water slides, new children’s play area, and renovated bath house. Events booking at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena are increasing and, as vaccinations continue to increase, these normal community activities will be reinstated across the departments and facilities.
Accordingly, City Hall will be opening on March 22 to the public. Like all city facilities, the mask requirement and other COVID precautions will stay in place in City Hall to ensure the safety of both city employees and the public. However, we are glad that the public will be able to conduct business again in person.
Several community leaders were able to host Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday. The governor was able to see first-hand the innovative place making efforts of Mason City and the economic development that has occurred because of these investments. The focus of the visit was the Riverwalk and the Willow Creek area. This area is recognized as part of Mason City’s Iowa Great Places designation and holds a lot of potential for increased downtown development in proximity to the River City Renaissance Project. With the Hotel and Conference Center moving towards construction, the future residential and commercial development in the downtown are important to start planning. The city has already had inquiries for several developments in the downtown and staff is working to ensure that these developments suit the needs of the community and fill gaps in the amenities and services in the area. This planning will provide for the continued success in Mason City’s downtown redevelopment.
Aaron Burnett is the city administrator for the City of Mason City.