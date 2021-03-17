MASON CITY UPDATE: City Hall reopening on March 22

Several community leaders were able to host Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday. The governor was able to see first-hand the innovative place making efforts of Mason City and the economic development that has occurred because of these investments. The focus of the visit was the Riverwalk and the Willow Creek area. This area is recognized as part of Mason City’s Iowa Great Places designation and holds a lot of potential for increased downtown development in proximity to the River City Renaissance Project. With the Hotel and Conference Center moving towards construction, the future residential and commercial development in the downtown are important to start planning. The city has already had inquiries for several developments in the downtown and staff is working to ensure that these developments suit the needs of the community and fill gaps in the amenities and services in the area. This planning will provide for the continued success in Mason City’s downtown redevelopment.