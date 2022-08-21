LAUBE: Shifting priorities

“People were created to be loved. Things were created to be used. The reason why the world is in chaos, is because things are being loved and people are being used.” — Dalai Lama XIV

This quote has been used many times over the years. I posted it to Facebook a few years ago and since then I have seen it all over the place, because it is true. The only thing wrong, society has not changed.

When we start prioritizing our things or ideals over the love of people, a lot happens. We have seen it in ways of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, or the insurrection, or selfish desires that end marriages, or the many protests that have been happening and so much more. We have literally forgotten God has the only word in our lives.

“For God so loved the world. He gave His only Son, that who so ever believes in Him, shall not perish, but have Eternal Life,” John 3:16. We have a God that loves us so much, He sacrificed His son for us. And what do we do? We turn against His Words and His teachings. I mean, I get it. We are sinful people, who are saved by Jesus; however, it does not mean we should go out there and repeat that sin.

God asks us to repent. John asked us to repent. Jesus asks us to repent. Have you ever thought about all the beatings Jesus took before he carried the cross up to Golgotha? Each one of those whips and tears in his back were for our sins…and continues to be for our sins. I realize that is hard to imagine or even read, yet it is true. All that we are doing to ourselves and to each other, puts another scar on His back. And, yet, it is not, nor never, too late to change.

God is constantly calling us back into relationship with Him. He asks us to stop sinning, stop forgetting about Him, and remember whose we are. He is our Creator, Sustainer, and Redeemer. He is the one who brought our ancestors out of Egypt and brought us to the Holy Land.

Yet, with all things, history repeats itself and we continue to need Him to save us. Where we stumble is not realizing how much God is calling us back. We miss the signs. We miss the nudges. We miss the screams and the tears. Yet, God is calling us back. He truly misses His people and we are not ready, nor are we listening.

Scripture tells us how fearfully and wonderfully we are made, in Psalm 139. God knows us and knows when we lie down and when we sit up. So, why are we acting like we don’t know Him? Why are we treating His creation like we don’t care?

Jesus came and taught us to be in right relationship with God. He taught us to love and cherish our neighbors. He taught us to lay down our swords and walk away. When we love our things more than ourselves or family, the relationship will come to a halt. Let us start loving people again and using our things the way God intended.

Let us bring life and love back into our communities and allow the church members to help bring our priorities back to the One who deserves it the most: God and His Son, Jesus Christ.