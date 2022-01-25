KONFRST: Start of session sends wrong message to educator

Iowans have always had great pride in our public schools. They've not only educated our kids but have also been the heart of our communities for generations.

The last two years have been especially tough for our educators and school staff who have put in long hours and are doing the very best they can to help our kids through this pandemic.

It's important that their tireless commitment to us all does not go unnoticed. Iowa teachers and all those who work in schools deserve our respect, thanks, and support.

This legislative session, Democrats believe it's time to return to our deep-rooted history in education and fully fund public education. We also believe we have to trust local school leaders, teachers, and parents to do what is best for schools in their own communities, without interference from politicians in Des Moines or DC.

Unfortunately, the start of the legislative session has been rough for our educators.

On the first day of session, the Republican President of the Iowa Senate made national headlines by vilifying teachers, claiming they have a "sinister agenda" that includes pedophilia and incest.

Obviously, he's wrong. His comments are not only offensive, but also have long-term consequences. Iowa is already facing a teacher shortage and his comments will drive more teachers out of the classroom.

Frankly, I'm also troubled that none of the Republican lawmakers at the State Capitol have the courage to call him out for these hateful remarks either.

While I wish his comments were an isolated incident, they aren't.

Over the last few years, educators have heard more negative messages from lawmakers than anyone else. Some Republican lawmakers are publicly planning to ban books in schools this session, and others have threatened teachers with jail time for teaching something they don't agree with. After a bill for charter schools passed last year, there are new plans this year to start shifting money from public schools to private schools through vouchers.

While those ideas have not become law yet, they do add to the list of reasons for teachers to leave the classroom. I also want to note that all of these negative messages to educators come on top of historic lows in state funding for kids in public schools and efforts to take away their right to have a say in what's happening in their own classroom.

Over the last decade, public school funding in Iowa has also failed to keep up with rising costs for 11 out of the last 12 years. That means some teachers have more kids in their classroom while others are buying more supplies out of their own pockets

My message to educators is simple: thank you.

I know you've worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to do your best. I know you care deeply about our kids and want each of them to succeed. I know you're making a difference every day despite attacks from some lawmakers in Des Moines.

If you know an educator, please reach out today and tell them thank you. They need to know the actions of some lawmakers do not represent the views of us all.

