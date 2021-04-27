Joni Ernst: I'll stand up for Iowa in war against meat

Like so many Iowans, I was born and raised on a rural family farm, where we made our living raising livestock and crops. The work was tough – and not always pretty – but my family took extraordinary pride in the work we did and the hogs and crops we raised, as do so many Iowa families, farmers, and ranchers.

Our farms help raise an estimated 23 million hogs, 4 million cattle, and nearly 1 million beef cows, according to a 2019 Agricultural Economic Contribution Study. In total, our pork, beef, lamb, poultry, and fish production generate almost $29 billion in crop and livestock sales, with 30% of Iowans employed by agriculture or agriculture-related industries, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2017 Census of Agriculture. Farming and ranching is not only critical to our jobs, our economy, our culture, and our way of life here in Iowa – it’s in our DNA.