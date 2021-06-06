Johnson: We take our past with us into the future

There are so many memories that people have shared with me over the past year and as we have cleaned out this building more stories and memories come to light. These precious memories get to move with us. The history of the Globe Gazette is very special to me, as it is to every employee past and present but also to every member of this community. Our first paper was published on July 17, 1858, only three years after Mason City was founded in 1855. During those 163 years we covered the stories that affected the community of Mason City and Northern Iowa. Both stories that make me proud to be a part of this community as well as those that challenge us to rise above. Our rich history is embedded in Mason City. It is important that we stay true to our roots as we look toward our future. Theodore Roosevelt said, “The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.”