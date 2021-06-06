Johnson: We take our past with us into the future

It is a bittersweet day as we prepare to make the move from our home of 58 years, at 300 N Washington to our new home at 687 S. Taft Ave.
There are so many memories that people have shared with me over the past year and as we have cleaned out this building more stories and memories come to light. These precious memories get to move with us. The history of the Globe Gazette is very special to me, as it is to every employee past and present but also to every member of this community. Our first paper was published on July 17, 1858, only three years after Mason City was founded in 1855. During those 163 years we covered the stories that affected the community of Mason City and Northern Iowa. Both stories that make me proud to be a part of this community as well as those that challenge us to rise above. Our rich history is embedded in Mason City. It is important that we stay true to our roots as we look toward our future. Theodore Roosevelt said, “The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.”
We have been evolving to stay relevant to our community. We were once an afternoon paper, then a morning paper; we printed the paper in Mason City, then moved printing to another facility. We have gone through many changes, however, our goal has remained the same; to deliver news and information in the fasted way possible to the largest audiences in Northern Iowa. As we continue to move to a digital first model getting news and information to you, our readers, quicker than ever before. As our audience continues to grow, we are reaching you in innovative ways, on your phone, your desktop, on social media and of course we are still on your doorstep with our print edition in the morning six days a week.
In addition to serving our readers, we have new cutting edge solutions for our advertisers. We are a full service agency with customized solutions.
It is time for us to move to a new building that is the right size for us and updated. We will take our history with us and remember where we came from, as we forge into the future continuing to deliver you the news and information that you crave and deserve. We have been around for 163 years and it is our goal to be around long into the future.
Our staff is the core of our business. I am extremely proud of the men and women that I work with, from those with decades of experience to the new staffers who joined our team this month. They are all dedicated to this community and this industry. They are the Globe Gazette, not the building we reside in.
I would like to personally invite you to an Open House on June 17, 2021 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 687 S. Taft Ave., Suite 2 in Mason City.
Janet Johnson is the publisher of the Globe Gazette. You can reach her via email at Janet.Johnson@GlobeGazette.com