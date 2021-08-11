Hovland: What’s happening in Iowa Republican politics?

As a grassroots Republican activist, sitting on my second term of the Republican Party of Iowa, a past chairwoman for seven years of Cerro Gordo County party, founding advisor of North Central Iowa Young Republicans, candidate for District 53 state representative, president of Northern Iowa Republican Women, activist for Iowa Child Sex Abuse laws under founder of Justice For Our Iowa Children, advisory member of Iowans For Tax Relief, and served on several other past boards, campaigns and committees dealing with Republican policy, here’s my take.
I attended the Young Republican National Convention in Indianapolis recently with my daughter, who was elected as a national delegate, to represent Iowa Young Republicans. As I spoke with delegates from all over the country, I noticed that each person was energetic and passionate about the upcoming 2022 elections and getting Republicans elected. YR’s are between the ages of 18 and 40. Make no mistake, these young Republicans know their issues and are networking machines. The Iowa Young Republicans just chartered in 2019, and have never looked back on what their mission is. Today, there are eight chartered groups across Iowa. They make it clear, like President Reagan, they are a "big tent" and everyone is welcome. Also, the Iowa College Republicans are making their voices heard across the state on their college campus as well.
I sit alongside business owners, lawyers, teachers, retired folks, a minister and farmers on the Republican Party of Iowa, just to name a few. We all give of our time serving as SCC members because we are passionate about politics and Iowa. Do we all agree 100% of the time? No. We do the best we can to strengthen the Republican Party. Does every registered Republican in Iowa agree with what we decide? No. Case in point, there were complaints about Ambassador Nikki Haley as guest speaker at the Lincoln Dinner.
President Trump received 70% of the votes in Iowa for the 2020 election. Trump acknowledged his appreciation for all the work that RPI did in the 2020 election cycle. He has a very strong and loyal base in Iowa. This base is energized and ready to roll, if Trump announces he will run in 2024. I recently spoke at a Freedom Rally event in Des Moines to a group of patriots who love this country. They hold their events, in their own style.
RPI is a "big tent," and I see it every day. I am happy to be a part of that and try to get this message out wherever I go and to encourage people to volunteer and attend events. We can always do better! There may be many groups in the Republican Party, and that’s OK, as long as their mission is the same, to elect Republicans who love God, family and country. RPI is like your family, we are sometimes dysfunctional, but in the end, we all come together!
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.