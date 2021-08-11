Hovland: What’s happening in Iowa Republican politics?

As a grassroots Republican activist, sitting on my second term of the Republican Party of Iowa, a past chairwoman for seven years of Cerro Gordo County party, founding advisor of North Central Iowa Young Republicans, candidate for District 53 state representative, president of Northern Iowa Republican Women, activist for Iowa Child Sex Abuse laws under founder of Justice For Our Iowa Children, advisory member of Iowans For Tax Relief, and served on several other past boards, campaigns and committees dealing with Republican policy, here’s my take.

I attended the Young Republican National Convention in Indianapolis recently with my daughter, who was elected as a national delegate, to represent Iowa Young Republicans. As I spoke with delegates from all over the country, I noticed that each person was energetic and passionate about the upcoming 2022 elections and getting Republicans elected. YR’s are between the ages of 18 and 40. Make no mistake, these young Republicans know their issues and are networking machines. The Iowa Young Republicans just chartered in 2019, and have never looked back on what their mission is. Today, there are eight chartered groups across Iowa. They make it clear, like President Reagan, they are a "big tent" and everyone is welcome. Also, the Iowa College Republicans are making their voices heard across the state on their college campus as well.