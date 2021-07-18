Hovland: The nation's cybersecurity needs a stronger arm than Biden's

Close to 1,000 businesses across several countries were attacked over the July 4 holiday weekend by REvil ransomware gang, who have taken credit for the attack.
This Russia linked cybercrime gang is also thought to be the same criminals involved with the JBS meat processor attack, which was over Memorial Day weekend. Just one week later, Colonial Pipeline was shut down via a cyber security attack. This most recent attack, over another holiday weekend, started with Florida-based IT firm Kaseya. Timing is certainly intentional. The criminals are demanding $70 million in crypto currency.
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola stated, “We’re addressing the issues and we are 100% confident that we know how it happened and we have remediated it.” Reuters reported that this attack was “unusually sophisticated that hijacked widely used technology management software from Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then encrypted the files of those providers’ customers simultaneously.”
Sweden chain grocery stores Coop were hit hard. Over 800 of their grocery stores were unable to open because their cash registers were inoperable. Also hit in Sweden was a major pharmacy. Some of the other countries involved were Argentina, United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Canada and South Africa.
In the United States, over 200 companies were victims in the attack, many of them small businesses. President Biden seems to be downplaying the recent attack by calling it "minimal." Cybersecurity analysts have stated this recent attack could be the most expansive ransomware attack on record. The number of victims in this latest attack is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.
The attacks are happening through cloud service providers. CISA is issuing alerts to anyone who may have been affected and ordering them to shut down the VSA servers immediately.
One of the most valuable boards that I was honored to sit on was former Congressman Mike Rogers' Americans for Peace, Prosperity and Security. I sat on the Iowa advisory board along with Sam Clovis and Matt Strawn. Rogers was a former FBI special agent in the Chicago Bureau in the 90’s. He founded APPS in 2015 to educate all presidential candidates on the dangers of increasing cyber security attacks to our country. He also played a role in President Trump’s national security transition team and has been a constant leading critic of Putin. Rogers sits on the Board of Directors for Iron Net Cybersecurity.
Rogers stated in 2015, “The next president will have a world to help repair, while defending us here at home.” While most wars have been fought on soil, it looks like cyber war can be just as devastating.
Biden is seen as weak against Putin, as he showed the world in July at the Geneva Summit. President Biden made the mistake of giving Putin the floor to go first in addressing the press. Putin appeared to have control, where Biden seemed weak and hardly answered any questions from the press. Biden can’t seem to speak about Russia without looking at his note cards. The thought of cybercrime gangs being able to shut down our energy, food, pharmaceuticals and every day basic living necessities needs to be taken very seriously and with a strong arm.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.