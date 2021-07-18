Hovland: The nation's cybersecurity needs a stronger arm than Biden's

The attacks are happening through cloud service providers. CISA is issuing alerts to anyone who may have been affected and ordering them to shut down the VSA servers immediately.

One of the most valuable boards that I was honored to sit on was former Congressman Mike Rogers' Americans for Peace, Prosperity and Security. I sat on the Iowa advisory board along with Sam Clovis and Matt Strawn. Rogers was a former FBI special agent in the Chicago Bureau in the 90’s. He founded APPS in 2015 to educate all presidential candidates on the dangers of increasing cyber security attacks to our country. He also played a role in President Trump’s national security transition team and has been a constant leading critic of Putin. Rogers sits on the Board of Directors for Iron Net Cybersecurity.

Rogers stated in 2015, “The next president will have a world to help repair, while defending us here at home.” While most wars have been fought on soil, it looks like cyber war can be just as devastating.