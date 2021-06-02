Hovland: Pray for persecuted Christians

One of my fondest memories of growing up was attending Sunday school and church regularly with my two sisters. We lived just four houses from our church, so walking with my sisters was an easy task. We hardly ever missed attending our Sunday school classes. After class, I would wait for my two sisters to come and walk with me to the chapel. Sometimes, we would stop in the fellowship hall to grab a cookie or doughnut, if we had time. We had our "regular" pew that the three of us would sit in. That church was like our extended family to us girls. I always loved potluck Sundays because the church filled with such good smells while sitting in church service.

My Christian faith has always been important to me. As a close to 60-year-old woman, I find myself reflecting back sometimes about that church, always with such vivid and positive memories. I never remember anyone ever talking negative about someone who was a Christian or who openly talked about their love of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. It saddens me to see such attacks today.

Not only are Christians being attacked and ridiculed, but they are being killed, just for their beliefs. Tim Tebow, a pro athlete, recently stated, “We need to get back to one nation under God, and be role models for kids.” He has been laughed at, just for kneeling after making touchdowns, giving thanks and praying to God.