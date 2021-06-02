Hovland: Pray for persecuted Christians

One of my fondest memories of growing up was attending Sunday school and church regularly with my two sisters. We lived just four houses from our church, so walking with my sisters was an easy task. We hardly ever missed attending our Sunday school classes. After class, I would wait for my two sisters to come and walk with me to the chapel. Sometimes, we would stop in the fellowship hall to grab a cookie or doughnut, if we had time. We had our "regular" pew that the three of us would sit in. That church was like our extended family to us girls. I always loved potluck Sundays because the church filled with such good smells while sitting in church service.
My Christian faith has always been important to me. As a close to 60-year-old woman, I find myself reflecting back sometimes about that church, always with such vivid and positive memories. I never remember anyone ever talking negative about someone who was a Christian or who openly talked about their love of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. It saddens me to see such attacks today.
Not only are Christians being attacked and ridiculed, but they are being killed, just for their beliefs. Tim Tebow, a pro athlete, recently stated, “We need to get back to one nation under God, and be role models for kids.” He has been laughed at, just for kneeling after making touchdowns, giving thanks and praying to God.
His story is one that truly God has had a hand in. His mother was pregnant with him while she and her husband were living in the Philippines as Baptist ministers. Pamela, his mother, fell ill with amoebic dysentery and fell into a coma. Her physicians advised her to have an abortion, when she woke from her coma, because they were concerned that the medications that were used to treat her would cause a stillbirth. Abortions were illegal in the Philippines, even in severe cases. His mother, Pamela, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Tim Tebow. Tim continues to preach his faith in prisons, schools, churches and youth groups. He created the Tebow Foundation that has been instrumental in building a children’s hospital in the Philippines and his "Night to Shine" event acknowledges those with special needs.
Millions of Christians are being killed in countries such as China, North Korea, Libya, Pakistan, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Nigeria. This list of persecutions in several countries goes on and on. According to Open Doors USA, in 2021, all 50 countries that are on the World Watch List registered a "very high level" of persecution. Nigeria accounts for 91% of all deaths of Christian.
Christianity is facing being "wiped out" from certain parts of the Middle East. In China, according to The Guardian in January 2021, they have placed surveillance cameras in churches with facial recognition systems. The government is trying to "sinicise" Christianity by removing crosses and all imagery and replaced it with President Xi Jinping portraits and national communist flags.
We must all stand together with the persecuted Christians by praying for them, raising awareness of the persecution that is happening around the world, and help fund mission groups. In Romans, Chapter 8, verses 35 to 39 it speaks of persecution and tells us that nothing will be able to separate us from the love of God in Jesus Christ our Lord.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.