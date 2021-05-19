Hovland: No limitations on justice for abused children

Iowa is now among 14 states in the country to remove the statute of limitations (SOL) for criminal charges on child sexual abuse and exploitation. Iowa SF562 amends the Iowa Code. Many individuals on both sides of the political aisle have been advocating for SOL changes for years. This bill does not eliminate the civil claims time frame of the SOL, which is one year after turning 18 years old or five years after they are no longer enrolled in school/receiving treatment. It is a positive piece of bipartisan legislation.

I have met survivors of child sex abuse over the last five years. One of those survivors was a 78-year-old woman who I met in Des Moines in August of 2018 at a rally that I held with a friend of mine on the Capitol steps. As we were setting up, I noticed an elderly woman with a folding lawn chair, trudging slowly up the Capitol steps. It was a hot and humid August day. As she set up her chair, under a shady spot, I walked over to her. I thanked her for coming and asked her how she heard about our rally. She stated that she read my guest column in the local paper and wanted to support me. I found out she drove over three hours, one way, to attend. As we stood side by side, I noticed she began to tremble and her hands were shaking. I put my arms around her and she hugged me back. She began to cry and told me that when she was a child, a family member sexually abused her over several years. She had never told anyone until then. Her story is only one out of so many others, sadly.