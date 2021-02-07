Hovland: Middle class hurt worst by Keystone order

There have been many protests by grassroots, Indian communities and others who want the Keystone XL Pipeline stopped because of damage to the environment. They certainly have that right to protest and present their facts. I don’t know any American who doesn’t want our wildlife, environment and waterways to be as good as they can be. If activists believe in science, like geophysicist Marcia McNutt, who served under the Obama Administration, editor in chief of science Journal and also chaired the NASEM committee in 2015, and has since reversed her stance with the KXPL after doing extensive research, then they must be willing to be open to research, as well. She argues that oil carried by rail car and tanks would be more environmentally damaging. The KXPL proposal would make it carbon neutral by 2023 and then reinvestment would then go into green energy. Several key environmentalists have said that the KXPL will be a "model for green energy." The pipeline is much more cost effective than shipping and saves over $50 billion a year.