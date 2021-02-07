Hovland: Middle class hurt worst by Keystone order

Hitting the middle class in the pocket book is unfair and seems to be the group of Americans that always take the hardest hits from government. President Biden recently signed 17 executive orders, with one of those pertaining to the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Closing construction and blocking the Keystone, along with rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, will eliminate thousands of good paying jobs and embolden our adversaries.
Here is a little history with the KXPL. President George W. Bush got the ball rolling when he signed a presidential permit. President Obama halted it and President Trump reinstated the permit in 2017. The starting point is Alberta, Canada, and travels through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Illinois. The Keystone is a 1,200-mile pipeline that, when completed, will have the capacity to transport over 830,000 barrels of crude oil a day from the starting point in Alberta, Canada to Nebraska. Currently, Keystone has a working pipeline that’s been carrying crude oil from Alberta to both Illinois and Texas. A little over 11,000 jobs was the tally, once completed (8,000 of those would be union jobs) that would generate approximately $1.6 billion in wages.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney spoke out recently and made the following statement. “Doing so would kill jobs on both sides of the border, weaken the critically important Canada-U.S. relationship, and undermine U.S. national security by making the United States more dependent on OPEC oil imports in the future.” We all know what this means in the long run. Fuel prices will soar which in turn hits your pocketbook.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares the same sentiments as Kenney. President Trump was a strong advocate in getting the United States energy independent, and the Keystone XL Pipeline was what was going to get us there.
There have been many protests by grassroots, Indian communities and others who want the Keystone XL Pipeline stopped because of damage to the environment. They certainly have that right to protest and present their facts. I don’t know any American who doesn’t want our wildlife, environment and waterways to be as good as they can be. If activists believe in science, like geophysicist Marcia McNutt, who served under the Obama Administration, editor in chief of science Journal and also chaired the NASEM committee in 2015, and has since reversed her stance with the KXPL after doing extensive research, then they must be willing to be open to research, as well. She argues that oil carried by rail car and tanks would be more environmentally damaging. The KXPL proposal would make it carbon neutral by 2023 and then reinvestment would then go into green energy. Several key environmentalists have said that the KXPL will be a "model for green energy." The pipeline is much more cost effective than shipping and saves over $50 billion a year.
President Carter created the U.S. Department of Energy in 1977, which brought together a score of departments and agencies under one department. Something as important as energy and oil independency should not be changed every time a new sitting president is sworn in. It is time to implement policy which would be long term and goal oriented. To constantly change our energy policy with a quick use of a "Presidential Pen" is not for the betterment of our country.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.